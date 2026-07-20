CGS Immersive Introduces Cicero Analytics, the Observability Layer Connecting Workforce Readiness to Business Performance

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS Immersive, an AI- and XR-powered workforce readiness leader and one of Fast Company’s most innovative companies in HR, today introduced Cicero Analytics, a built-in observability layer across the Cicero Platform. Cicero Analytics unifies data from Cicero Interview, Roleplay, and Coach, giving enterprises a single, consistent view of capability across the employee lifecycle, from hire-to-retire, with a direct line to board-level KPIs.

Built with the rigor required by healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries, Cicero Analytics transforms performance data from unscripted simulations into actionable insight on workforce readiness. Clients see where skills are strong or fragile and how people improve in critical, high-risk workplace processes and interactions over time. It helps organizations better direct development resources as they navigate rising consumer expectations, regulatory pressure, and AI-driven change.

“Enterprise leaders need to know that workforce investments are improving performance precisely where it matters most,” said Doug Stephen, President, CGS Immersive. “Cicero Analytics brings top level visibility and audit-ready clarity to front-line measures of technical accuracy, empathy, confidence, and judgment as it develops across repeated practice and coaching.”

Most AI training tools stop at completion rates and other surface-level metrics, leaving a gap between skills development and true indicators of enterprise performance. Cicero Analytics closes that gap by tracking team members’ technical precision, emotional IQ, and soft-skills growth -- at scale, across roles, regions, and business units.

Key capabilities include:

Global-to-session visibility: Easily deep-dive from global dashboards to session-level performance measures from interviews, roleplay, and coaching in just a few clicks. Reports for HR, Sales, Operations, and IT/Compliance stakeholders keep the entire organization aligned around readiness.

Easily deep-dive from global dashboards to session-level performance measures from interviews, roleplay, and coaching in just a few clicks. Reports for HR, Sales, Operations, and IT/Compliance stakeholders keep the entire organization aligned around readiness. Analytics from unscripted, high-stakes simulations: Measure capability in friction-rich, dynamic scenarios that reflect how people behave when conversations go off script in real-world interactions.

Measure capability in friction-rich, dynamic scenarios that reflect how people behave when conversations go off script in real-world interactions. Emotional IQ and skills growth tracking: Measure progress over time on domain expertise, technical acumen and interpersonal capabilities like empathy, confidence, communication, and decision-making.

Measure progress over time on domain expertise, technical acumen and interpersonal capabilities like empathy, confidence, communication, and decision-making. Continuous scenario optimization: Identify where simulations and content should evolve, creating a living practice ecosystem that adapts with new challenges in support of the business as environments evolve.

Identify where simulations and content should evolve, creating a living practice ecosystem that adapts with new challenges in support of the business as environments evolve. Anti-bias transparency and auditability: Gain visibility into AI-supported evaluations with transparent feedback, auditable interactions, and controls that support fairness and governance objectives.

Gain visibility into AI-supported evaluations with transparent feedback, auditable interactions, and controls that support fairness and governance objectives. Security built for regulated industries: Apply controls that support healthcare, financial services, crisis response, and other high-risk use cases, with encryption, audit trails, and strong data governance.





Cicero Analytics is natively embedded across Cicero Interview, Roleplay, and Coach, connecting practice, coaching, and mentoring data into a single, enterprise-wide view of workforce readiness.

To request a demo, visit https://cgsimmersive.com/products/cicero

About CGS Immersive

CGS Immersive is a trusted transformation partner helping organizations address workforce and operational challenges with breakthrough business outcomes. The company combines a future-of-work-driven change methodology with Extended Reality (XR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and lifelike simulations to deliver faster, smarter, and more impactful on-the-job experiences. Its team of leading strategists, designers, and technologists is recognized by Fast Company as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in human resources for its work with global enterprises in building resilient, future-ready workforces and operations.

Media contact:

David Grabert, DGrabert@cgsinc.com