Duffy & Duffy’s Michael E. Duffy Warns New York Families About Overlooked Nursing Home Safety Risk Following NPR Weekend Edition Sunday Investigation

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a powerful investigation aired on NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday examining deadly resident-on-resident violence in dementia care facilities, Duffy & Duffy, PLLC , Managing Partner Michael E. Duffy is urging New York families to broaden the questions they ask when selecting or evaluating a nursing home.

The investigation recounts the death of a California nursing home resident who was allegedly beaten by his roommate after months of documented warning signs. It also highlights research showing that resident-on-resident aggression is far more common than many families realize, including studies conducted in New York estimating that approximately one in five nursing home residents experience some form of aggression from another resident within a single month.

“For most people, nursing home abuse means neglect by staff members,” Duffy said. “That remains a serious concern, but after decades of representing residents and their families, I’ve learned that another resident can sometimes pose an equally significant risk. Families deserve to understand that reality before—not after—a tragedy occurs.”

Duffy, whose practice has focused on medical malpractice and nursing home abuse litigation for decades, said the issue is becoming increasingly important as New York’s aging population grows and more residents require specialized dementia care.

“Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia can dramatically affect judgment, impulse control, and behavior,” Duffy said. “That is not the fault of the person living with the disease. It is, however, exactly why nursing homes have a responsibility to recognize behavioral changes, assess risks, provide appropriate supervision, and take reasonable steps to protect every resident in their care.”

The NPR investigation also notes that federal inspectors have cited nursing homes hundreds of times since the beginning of 2024 for failing to protect residents from abuse committed by other residents. During the first quarter of this year, resident-on-resident abuse was cited more frequently than any other category of abuse, neglect, or exploitation in nursing homes.

According to Duffy, those statistics reinforce what he has seen repeatedly over the course of his career.

“In many of these cases, the violence itself is not the first warning sign,” he said. “When we obtain the records, we often find a history of behavioral incidents, roommate conflicts, repeated complaints, or recommendations for increased supervision. Viewed individually, those events may seem minor. Viewed together, they often reveal a foreseeable risk that should have prompted intervention.”

Duffy emphasized that not every incident involving dementia can be prevented, but many can.

“The law does not require nursing homes to guarantee perfect outcomes,” he said. “It does require them to provide reasonable care. That means making informed roommate assignments, monitoring residents with known behavioral concerns, responding appropriately when warning signs emerge, and taking reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harm.”

He encourages families with loved ones in nursing homes or memory care units to ask administrators direct questions about behavioral assessments, roommate placement policies, staffing levels, supervision protocols, and how incidents involving aggressive residents are documented and addressed.

“Choosing a nursing home is one of the most important decisions a family will ever make,” Duffy said. “People understandably ask about staffing, cleanliness, activities, and medical care. They should also ask what the facility does to protect vulnerable residents from one another. It is an uncomfortable conversation, but it is one that could save a life.”

About Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, is one of New York’s leading medical malpractice law firms. For decades, the firm has represented victims of medical negligence across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and throughout New York State. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients and is nationally recognized for its work in medical malpractice and birth injury litigation.

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Ammad Sheikh

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Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

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