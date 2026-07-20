Stellantis Announces Appointments of Veteran Industry Executives to Lead Ram and Jeep ® Brands

Leaders join Stellantis as part of CEO Antonio Filosa’s strategy to accelerate growth; both will report to Tim Kuniskis

Matt VanDyke appointed CEO of Ram brand, effective July 20

Branden Coté appointed CEO of Jeep® brand, effective August 3

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, July 20, 2026 – Stellantis today announced the appointment of two veteran automotive industry executives to lead the Ram and Jeep ® brands.

Matt VanDyke has been named the new CEO of Ram brand, effective July 20. VanDyke succeeds Tim Kuniskis, who was named head of American brands, North America marketing and retail strategy, Stellantis North America in July 2025 while also continuing to lead Ram brand.

Branden Coté has been named the new CEO of Jeep brand, effective August 3. Coté succeeds Bob Broderdorf, who has led the brand since February 2025 and will be taking medical leave. Broderdorf will assume a new leadership role within the Company when he returns.

The moves are part of Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s ongoing strategy to build a team of experienced executives who are well positioned to lead the company’s growth plan. Both executives will report directly to Tim Kuniskis.

VanDyke joins Ram as a seasoned industry executive, most recently serving as President of Shift Digital, a leading digital marketing firm that has worked with some of the most recognizable automotive brands in the world. Prior to joining Shift, he served as CEO of FordDirect and held several roles at Ford Motor Company, including head of U.S. Marketing, VP Marketing, Ford of Europe and head of Global Marketing, Sales and Service for Lincoln.

Coté joins Jeep with two decades of experience leading both OEM and dealer retail operations across the industry. Most recently, with AutoNation, he served as Brand President, leading multiple top-tier brands. Previously, he held key leadership roles with Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Canoo, Mercedes-AMG/Mercedes-Benz USA, among other automakers and dealers.

“Matt and Branden are proven leaders who will build on our successes and take these iconic American brands to the next level,” said Tim Kuniskis, head of American brands, North America marketing and retail strategy, Stellantis North America. “Their skills and deep industry experience align with our simple – but very important – customer-centric objective: to provide people with the brands and products they love and trust. I also want to thank Bob Broderdorf for his exceptional leadership of Jeep. Bob is a dedicated and valued colleague, and a friend to many across the Company. I look forward to continuing our work together when he takes on his new role.”

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, www.stellantis.com

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For more information, contact:



Kaileen CONNELLY +1 248 428-5168 – kaileen.connelly@stellantis.com



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



communications@stellantis.com

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