Positron Secures Multiple PET-CT Orders Amid Accelerating Shift to Cardiac PET

BUFFALO, NY, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation ("Positron" or the "Company") (OTC: POSC), a leader in advanced molecular imaging technology and comprehensive PET imaging solutions, today announced three new orders for its 64-slice PET-CT systems, each accompanied by multi-year service agreements, from leading nuclear cardiologists whose practices specialize in advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and interventional cardiac care.

These new orders further expand Positron's commercial momentum by adding new system sales and long-term support service agreements, supporting the anticipated market acceptance of the Company's advanced PET-CT technology, comprehensive support platform, and compelling value proposition. As the adoption of cardiac PET continues to accelerate and healthcare providers transition from traditional SPECT imaging, Positron believes it is well positioned to capitalize on this expanding market through its differentiated technology, recurring service model, and commitment to delivering superior clinical and economic value.

"We believe Positron is entering a new chapter that can transform the molecular imaging industry," said Adel Abdullah, President and Chairman of Positron Corporation. "As we prepare to launch our advanced PET-CT platform, we are encouraged by the strong interest from hospitals and private practices across the United States, as well as emerging international markets. We believe our combination of advanced technology, comprehensive support services, and compelling economics has the potential to accelerate the adoption of the PET modality and/or transition from SPECT cardiac PET imaging. Upon commercial launch, we expect to attract a substantial number of new cardiac imaging customers, significantly expanding our installed base and strengthening our position in this rapidly growing market."

Positron's advanced PET-CT systems are designed to deliver exceptional image quality, workflow efficiency, and economic value across both cardiac and oncology imaging. Featuring high-sensitivity detector technology, a patient-friendly 72 cm wide-bore gantry, and the smallest, lightest footprint in its class, the systems provide high-performance imaging while supporting lower radiation exposure and seamless integration into virtually any clinical environment.

Backed by more than 30 years of experience and tens of thousands of clinical scans nationwide, Positron combines innovative PET-CT technology with comprehensive clinical, technical, and operational support, enabling healthcare providers to confidently adopt and maximize the benefits of advanced molecular imaging.

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's PET and PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company’s website at www.positron.com, or contact: investor@positron.com.