35k+ Fiber Household Milestone Reached in Broken Arrow; Community Celebration Commences

Fiber expansion benefits communities, remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture, telehealth

In celebration of surpassing milestone, Kinetic hosts free festivities July 20-26





TULSA, Okla., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, announced today that it has passed a significant milestone in Broken Arrow by installing more than 35,000 new fiber locations in the community, allowing for a better internet experience, at a better value, for more residents.

This fiber access expansion is fully funded by Kinetic and highlights the company’s commitment to this community.

“Broken Arrow is a strategically important community to Kinetic and is a technology corridor to the Mid-West,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic’s state operations president. “In honor of surpassing this milestone, it’s time that we celebrate. And to the residents of this area, know that we’re not done yet; we’ll continue adding more fiber locations and will remain a long-term partner to this community.”

Fast Forward: Broken Arrow — Community Week

To celebrate, Kinetic will host fun, free events with the community. Events include philanthropic activities where Kinetic employees spend time giving back to those in need, free treats and vouchers from local restaurants, family-friendly and neighborhood events, a video e-gaming event, and a free community Hollywood Movie Night: Lights, Fiber, Action.

Planned week highlights

Wednesday, July 22: Kinetic at Laurannae Baking Co + Espresso & Pastry Bar from 7 – 9 a.m. The first 50 customers will receive a free treat. While supplies last. Free video game e-Gaming event at Rose District Farmer’s Market from 6 – 8 p.m. Play your favorite games and see how Kinetic’s fiber internet improves gaming.

Thursday, July 23: Hollywood Movie Night: Lights, Fiber, Action at Warren Theater. Come see a special screening of the live-action “Moana” movie. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m. RSVP here. Limited seating. While supplies last.

Hollywood Movie Night: Lights, Fiber, Action at Warren Theater. Come see a special screening of the live-action “Moana” movie. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m. RSVP here. Limited seating. While supplies last. Friday, July 24: Kinetic at Uncle Vinny’s Pizzeria from 5 – 7 p.m. The first 25 customers will get a free dessert on Kinetic. While supplies last.





Why this matters

Fiber is the best technology for the long-term success of Broken Arrow’s communications needs. Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impact and community disruption.

As a long-term partner to the Broken Arrow community, Kinetic is committed to delivering on its promise to provide fast, reliable, future-proof connectivity that helps local economic growth, education, telehealth, and small business competitiveness. This investment underscores the company’s dedication to providing the communities it serves—the same communities its employees also live and work in—with sustained value both now and for years to come.

Kinetic, which was also named CNET’s Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, is rooted in Broken Arrow and is proud to serve the community beyond internet connectivity.

Kinetic’s fiber expansion milestone in Broken Arrow follows the company recently reaching 2 million homes passed with fiber internet across its 18-state footprint.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Carman

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com