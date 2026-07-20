Digital Global Systems and Revells Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring DGS CLEARSITE™ and Revells Private 5G to Industry 4.0 Customers

TYSONS, Va., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Global Systems (DGS), a provider of advanced RF spectrum intelligence, and Revells, a Texas-based provider of innovative wireless solutions, today announced a strategic partnership in which DGS provides its CLEARSITE™ spectrum intelligence platform and Revells provides Private 5G solutions to customers in the manufacturing, transportation, and logistics sectors. The partnership will give industrial organizations a unified path to ubiquitous private cellular wireless connectivity and real-time visibility into the RF environment, helping them improve network performance, resilience, and operational reliability.

At new customer sites, DGS CLEARSITE™ and Revells Private 5G solutions will be deployed as complementary solutions on shared infrastructure. This approach combines carrier-class, cost-effective connectivity with continuous spectrum awareness to support secure and reliable operations in complex RF environments, including smart factories, large industrial facilities, airports, and seaports.

“Industrial environments are becoming as RF-complex as any airport or public-safety network we work in today, with private wireless, IoT devices, and legacy radio systems all sharing the same spectrum. Partnering with Revells lets us bring CLEARSITE™ directly into these environments alongside new private 5G networks, giving customers control of their own spectrum from day one.”

— Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO, Digital Global Systems

“Our customers choose Revells private wireless solutions because we deliver Private 5G network solutions purpose-built for Industry 4.0 use cases, optimized to run on a private cellular network — so they can see every signal and control every network. Pairing that with DGS CLEARSITE™ gives them real-time visibility into their spectrum environment from day one. Together, Revells and DGS are giving industrial customers a single, high-performance foundation for their most demanding RF environments.”

— Ken Sandfeld, CEO, Revells

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint deployments planned across Revells’ verticals and system integration partners.

About Digital Global Systems

Digital Global Systems (DGS) is a technology company specializing in AI-powered spectrum management, RF intelligence, and data fusion. With more than 725 issued and pending patents, DGS gives organizations real-time visibility into complex wireless environments through its CLEARSITE™ and CLEARSKY™ platforms, combining spectrum monitoring with advanced analytics, machine learning, and multi-sensor data. Headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, DGS serves customers across aviation, seaports, public safety, smart cities, defense, and industrial markets.

About Revells

Revells is a private wireless integrator focused on Industry 4.0 deployments. Revells Private 5G delivers Enterprise Private 5G network solutions to manufacturing, transportation, and logistics customers. Revells is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and works with manufacturers, distributors, and logistics operators to design, deploy, and support Private 5G networks while scaling to the needs of individual sites use case requirements. Through its partnership with DGS, Revells brings real-time spectrum intelligence into every deployment, giving customers a single point of accountability for network performance and reliability.

Media Contact

Pat Rudolph, Chief Marketing Officer, Digital Global Systems

prudolph@digitalglobalsystems.com

Ken Sandfeld, CEO, Revells | ken.sandfeld@revells.ai