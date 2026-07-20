Attention Long-Term Shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT); Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG); New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA , July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CVLT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to Commvault’s projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company’s new net ARR growth. Moreover, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CVLT #Commvault $CVLT

HUB GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: HUBG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hub Group, Inc. breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUBG #HubGroup #HUBG

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after the Company’s December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), through certain of its officers, allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas. It is alleged that that New Era’s AI pivot was largely a “fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. It is further alleged that a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

On December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to that complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after its December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI #NewEnergyHelium #NEHC $NEHC

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

About Grabar Law Office :

Grabar Law Office represents institutional and individual investors in shareholder derivative litigation, securities litigation, corporate governance matters, and antitrust litigation nationwide. The firm has extensive experience prosecuting claims involving breaches of fiduciary duty, failures of oversight, misleading disclosures, inadequate internal controls, and corporate governance failures.

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com