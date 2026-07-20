EXEED RX PHEV Appears at Warsaw Fans' Club Watch Party, Igniting Eastern European Football Passion with Premium Performance

WARSAW, Poland, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July, Warsaw, the capital of Poland, played host to a summer gathering that united the world of football with premium automotive technology. The EXEED RX PHEV, the brand's flagship plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, made its official appearance at a live screening event organized by the Warsaw Fans’ Club Watch Party in the city's central business district. Designed as an immersive brand experience, the event integrated seamlessly into the local football culture, forging a powerful link between premium performance and football passion. Beyond serving as a direct consumer engagement opportunity for the RX in Poland, the event also marked the Warsaw chapter of EXEED's global campaign — "To What Comes Next."





The venue was set in Warsaw's most prestigious and vibrant district—the "Nowy Świat" financial hub—with activities running from July 9 to July 19 across seven key matches. Each screening drew approximately one thousand fans, bringing total cumulative footfall to nearly ten thousand. Attendees were invited to explore the RX PHEV's design language and intelligent technologies up close, while live broadcasts and guest interview sessions wove together sports, culture, and urban lifestyle, creating a multifaceted interactive experience. Amid the roar of the crowd and the rhythm of the city, the RX PHEV stood out as a new conduit between on-pitch excitement and forward-looking mobility.

Under the hood, the RX PHEV features the world's first four-motor all-wheel-drive system, delivering a combined 395 kW of power and 650 N·m of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds. In the latest Euro NCAP tests, the RX PHEV achieved a five-star safety rating, surpassing several premium models in Adult Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist categories. Whether on the track or in everyday driving, the RX PHEV reflects EXEED's vision of premium mobility.

Poland is emerging as a key market in EXEED's global expansion. Since its local introduction, the RX PHEV has continued to gain traction with its product strength and multi-dimensional marketing efforts—from its European debut at the Poznań Motor Show to professional test drives at the Modlin Racing Track. With solid product credentials and a finely tuned market strategy, EXEED is steadily making its mark in Poland's premium new energy vehicle segment.

Company Name:

EXEED INTERNATIONAL

WEB Site: https//:www.exeedinternational.com/

Contact : Jade Jiang

Email: jiangtianqi3@mychery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20a1ca08-b273-49b2-8ffe-869af5a0887c