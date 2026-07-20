My Vaccine Lawyer Secures $229,845.14 VICP Award for a Young Woman Who Developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome After Flu Shot

Dresher, PA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A healthy young woman waiting to marry her partner and fly to New Zealand for her honeymoon got a routine flu shot in October 2022. Weeks later, she was in the hospital, intubated, and could barely stand on her own.

My Vaccine Lawyer secured a $229,845.14 award for her through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program after she developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome from the flu vaccine.

She began experiencing severe headaches, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, weakness, ptosis, and difficulty swallowing within weeks of the shot. She was admitted to the hospital two days before her wedding and discharged the next day just to attend her rehearsal dinner.

On her wedding day, she could barely walk without help. She left the reception early and returned to the hospital that night. Her honeymoon was canceled.

She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome and treated with IVIG therapy. Her recovery involved intubation, ventilator support, sepsis, and a long inpatient rehabilitation stay. Complications continued for more than six months after discharge.

Attorney Leigh Finfer of My Vaccine Lawyer represented the client and recovered compensation for her medical expenses, lost earnings, and pain and suffering, adding to the firm's track record of vaccine injury settlements.

The client has now made a full recovery.

"I truly felt that Leigh advocated for me and took the time to understand every aspect of my case," she said. "If you're navigating a vaccine-related injury claim, I cannot recommend My Vaccine Lawyer enough. They're professional, compassionate and truly know what they're doing."

If you or someone you know developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome or another serious condition after a vaccine, learn what to do after a vaccine injury and whether you may qualify for compensation.

Call My Vaccine Lawyer today at 800-229-7704 for a free case evaluation. We represent clients nationwide.

About My Vaccine Lawyer

My Vaccine Lawyer represents individuals and families affected by serious vaccine injuries through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). The firm handles conditions including SIRVA, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), transverse myelitis, and other recognized adverse reactions.

Press Inquiries

Max Muller

info [at] myvaccinelawyer.com

(800) 229-7704

https://www.myvaccinelawyer.com/

715 Twining Road

Suite 208B

Dresher, PA 19025