Xulon Press announces new inspirational memoir, The Spirit Of The Lord Came Upon You from first-time author Dario Bravo

Clovis, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of The Spirit Of The Lord Came Upon You written by Dario Bravo. Bravo offers firsthand testimony of God's guidance and provision. Available in paperback $29.49, 9798868531026; eBook $9.99, 9798868531033.

THE SPIRIT OF THE LORD CAME UPON YOU

Whether it's through a successful career in management, or service in church administration and remodeling, God has so many ways He uses those who surrender to Him. Bravo is one of those people, and he hopes to encourage others to allow God to use them and see where it leads.

"Now that I am retired, I reflected on my past and noticed that God was using me throughout my life. I want the reader to know that they, too, can be used of God. We are on earth for a purpose and that is to serve God,” said Bravo.

Dario Bravo is the son of Mexican immigrants who has been in the U.S. since he was two years old. He was the first in his family of 8 to graduate college, and he earned a degree in Biology. His career was focused on management and supervision, and he also served in local churches, helping to build and remodel several church buildings. Bravo and his wife of 48 years share 3 grown children who also serve the Lord.

###

Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Spirit Of The Lord Came Upon You is available online through bookstore.xulonpress.com, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Dario Bravo

Email: dnrbravo [at] hotmail.com

Phone Number: (559) 348-8222