Byline Bank Honored with SBA Lender of the Year Award in Illinois

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illinois District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Byline Bank the Illinois 2025 SBA 7(a) Lender of the Year, marking the 17th consecutive year the SBA has recognized the bank’s leadership in supporting small business development across the state. In fiscal year 2025, Byline originated $136.9 million in SBA 7(a) loans.

Byline was also recognized as the SBA Illinois 2025 Export Lender of the Year for delivering $7.1 million in financing to Illinois exporters through the SBA’s International Trade, Export Express and Export Working Capital Program loan programs.

“Byline Bank continues to play an important role in expanding access to capital for small businesses across Illinois,” said Willette LeGrant, District Director, Illinois District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Their consistent performance and commitment to SBA lending helps entrepreneurs grow businesses, create jobs and strengthen local communities.”

“We’re proud to continue building on our long-standing track record as a leading SBA lender in Illinois,” said Tom Abraham, President of Small Business Capital at Byline Bank. “This recognition reflects the expertise of our team and our focus on helping small businesses secure the financing they need to move forward with confidence.”

The annual SBA Illinois Lender Awards recognize outstanding lenders and small business advocates for their contributions to local communities and the broader economy.

Byline Bank also ranks nationally as a Top 10 SBA 7(a) lender by dollar volume, with $561 million in loans originated in FY2025. The bank continues to maintain a strong presence across multiple markets, including a top ranking in Wisconsin and top 10 rankings in several additional states.

About Byline Bank’s Small Business Capital Group

Byline Bank’s Small Business Capital team specializes in government-guaranteed lending, providing SBA financing throughout the country. Byline is distinguished by the SBA as a National Preferred SBA 7(a) Lender.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.9 billion in assets and operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing and U.S. Small Business Administration loans. Byline Bank is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, X, LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Media contact:

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

caroline.thompson@akrete.com

Investor contact:

Brooks O. Rennie

Investor Relations Director, Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a176956e-7b74-4cd6-8c69-70f51cd6280d