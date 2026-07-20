Federal Home Loan Banks Launch Inaugural FHLBank Week, Celebrating 94 Years of Impact

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank System (FHLBank System) today announced the inaugural FHLBank Week, a nationwide effort to celebrate the FHLBank System's 94-year legacy of supporting local financial institutions and strengthening communities across the country.

The weeklong campaign centers on the FHLBank System’s 94th anniversary on July 22 and is designed to raise awareness of the FHLBank System, its value, and its impact on local communities. Across digital and social media channels, the campaign will highlight the partnerships between the FHLBanks and their members through stories, research, videos, and other educational resources.

The FHLBank System was established by Congress in 1932 to provide reliable liquidity to financial institutions, enabling them to support housing finance and community investment. Today, the 11 member-owned and privately funded FHLBanks serve roughly 6,300 member financial institutions nationwide. Providing dependable access to liquidity is central to the FHLBank System’s mission, helping members finance mortgages, support small businesses, invest in community development, and meet the evolving needs of their communities.

“For 94 years the FHLBank System has provided the scale and reliability of a cooperative funding model that helps local lenders support housing, strengthen communities, and promote economic opportunity,” said Ryan Donovan, President and CEO of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks. “This unique combination of local relationships and access to institutional liquidity makes a meaningful difference every day in communities across the country. We are proud to be a trusted partner to thousands of financial institutions that are working to serve their customers and communities.”

About: The FHLBanks are 11 regionally based, wholesale suppliers of lendable funds to financial institutions of all sizes and many types, including community banks, credit unions, commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions. The FHLBanks are cooperatively owned by member financial institutions in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The steady supply of lendable funds from FHLBanks helps U.S. lenders invest in local needs including housing, jobs, and economic growth. The Council of FHLBanks represents all 11 FHLBanks.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Council of FHLBanks

Peter E. Garuccio

202-955-0002 ext. 14

pgaruccio@cfhlb.org