HUBG NOTIFICATION: HBSS Probing Claims Hub Group (HUBG) Made Material Financial Misstatements and Internal Control Failures; Securities Class Action Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating claims in a securities class action alleging violations of U.S. securities laws by Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG). The suit contends the company and its senior executives provided false and misleading information to investors regarding the integrity of its financial reporting, revenue recognition practices, and the effectiveness of its internal controls.

REPORT YOUR HUBG LOSSES TO HBSS NOW

Class Period: Apr. 28, 2023 – May 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 28, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/hubg Contact the Firm Now: HUBG@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Securities Class Action:

The suit alleges that Hub Group’s repeated disclosures throughout 2026 have revealed a pattern of severe accounting irregularities. The complaint claims the company intentionally or recklessly misled investors during the Class Period (April 28, 2023 – May 11, 2026) by:

Understating Costs: Failing to accurately report purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, leading to a $77 million accounting error in 2025 alone.

Failing to accurately report purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, leading to a $77 million accounting error in 2025 alone. Improper Revenue Recognition: Prematurely or incorrectly recognizing transactions, which rendered the company’s 2023 and 2024 annual reports materially misstated.

Prematurely or incorrectly recognizing transactions, which rendered the company’s 2023 and 2024 annual reports materially misstated. Internal Control Deficiencies: Maintaining inadequate disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, despite repeated public assurances of their effectiveness.





The Truth Emerges

The complaint alleges that the market’s perception of Hub Group’s stability was dismantled by two major corrective disclosures:

February 2026: The company revealed that financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 were unreliable, causing an immediate 18% decline in share price. May 2026: Hub Group announced that its 2023 and 2024 annual reports were also materially misstated, compounding the decline with an additional 13% drop in share price.





These revelations wiped out over $890 million in market capitalization, prompting the departure of the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer in May 2026.

“Now that Hub Group has almost cleaned out its C-suite following accounting improprieties reaching all the way back to 2023, the core focus of our investigation is whether they were intentional or reckless with the goal of making financial metrics appear better than they actually were. We’re also looking to see whether additional problems will surface when the company’s review is completed,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

Investor Rights and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who purchased or acquired Hub Group common stock between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The court-imposed deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is August 28, 2026.

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Hub Group case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hub Group should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HUBG@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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