BRCB UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: September 12, 2025 through May 12, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

BRCB shares lost $3.32 per share, a 30.3% single-day decline, after the Company revealed that its store expansion was cannibalizing existing locations. The Court has set August 17, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged "Disciplined, Data-Driven" Site Selection Claim

Throughout the Class Period, management told investors that Black Rock Coffee followed a "disciplined, data-driven approach to site selection" that would "build awareness with limited sales transfer." The lawsuit asserts these representations created a materially misleading picture of how the Company chose new locations and what impact those openings would have on existing store revenue.

The action claims that management repeatedly emphasized a concentric-circle expansion model designed to increase density without meaningful revenue loss at established stores. According to the complaint, this portrayal omitted that new openings were already shifting volume away from high-performing locations.

Industry Context: Site Selection and Brand Density Risks in Quick-Service Beverage

Quick-service coffee and beverage operators face a well-documented tension between density-driven brand awareness and same-store revenue dilution. The lawsuit contends Black Rock Coffee's public statements did not adequately address this tension, instead presenting expansion as almost entirely accretive.

The Company claimed "ample whitespace" in existing markets while allegedly experiencing measurable cannibalization in Phoenix and other maturing territories

Management described "minimal sales transfer" at least three times across SEC filings and earnings calls, as alleged in the complaint

The concentric-circle model was presented as operationally validated, yet the lawsuit alleges the Company lacked a reasonable basis for claiming limited revenue impact

The 1,000-store target by 2035 and 20% annual growth rate were promoted without disclosing that density was already pressuring same-store metrics

Revenue of $55.45 million in Q1 2026 missed consensus estimates, as the effects of cannibalization emerged publicly





Why Site Selection Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

For a growth-stage coffee chain that raised approximately $306.5 million in IPO proceeds partly to fund expansion, the integrity of its site selection methodology was central to the investment thesis. The lawsuit asserts that management's claims about "limited sales transfer" were not simply aspirational but were presented as descriptions of existing conditions, making them actionable under federal securities law.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company's core growth narrative depends on a specific operational claim, such as minimal cannibalization from new store openings, shareholders are entitled to accurate information about whether that claim reflects reality." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BRCB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BRCB stock or securities between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BRCB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Black Rock Coffee Bar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its site selection methodology and the impact of new store openings on existing store revenue during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BRCB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BRCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171