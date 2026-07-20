VIA Shareholder Alert: Via Transportation, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 10, 2026. Investors who purchased Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) shares in or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

VIA shares have fallen from the $46.00 IPO offering price to $14.12, a loss of $31.88 per share (69.3%). A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who acquired shares pursuant to the Offering.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. In the VIA case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of shares issued in or traceable to the September 15, 2025 IPO. The court will select the applicant with the largest financial interest who is otherwise adequate and typical of the class.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff directs the litigation strategy and selects lead counsel for the class

Any investor who purchased VIA IPO shares and suffered losses may apply, regardless of the size of their holdings

Lead plaintiffs are not required to pay any fees or costs out of pocket

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase your individual share of any recovery, but it provides direct oversight of case decisions

Investors who do not apply as lead plaintiff by August 10, 2026 retain all rights as absent class members

Multiple investors or a group of investors may apply jointly as lead plaintiff

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the August 10, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all competing lead plaintiff motions and schedule a hearing. The PSLRA creates a rebuttable presumption that the applicant with the largest financial interest should be appointed. Once lead plaintiff and lead counsel are designated, the case proceeds with consolidated pleadings and a litigation schedule set by the court.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before the deadline. No class member pays attorneys' fees unless there is a recovery.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In this case, investors who acquired VIA shares at $46.00 per share and watched the stock lose nearly 70% of its value have a significant stake in directing how this litigation proceeds." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

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