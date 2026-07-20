ERAS Shareholder Alert: Erasca, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Erasca shareholders lost $11.59 per share, a 53.9% decline, after two corrective disclosures on April 27, 2026 revealed that (1) Erasca's ERAS-0015 preclinical comparisons allegedly infringed a Revolution Medicines patent and involved alleged trade secret misappropriation, and (2) a patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial had died and its comparative efficacy data was based on inherently limited cross-study analyses. The Court has set August 10, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Undisclosed Phase 1 Safety Signal

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, management promoted ERAS-0015 as having "favorable safety and tolerability results, with no dose-limiting toxicities and predominantly low-grade adverse events observed at all dose levels evaluated." What investors were not told was that a patient receiving 24 mg of ERAS-0015 had died. The patient experienced a Grade 3 treatment-related adverse event of pneumonitis that progressed to Grade 5. This fatal outcome was disclosed only after the market closed on April 27, 2026, in a Form 8-K filing, and shares collapsed over 45% in premarket trading the following morning.

Cross-Study Analyses vs. Head-to-Head Clinical Trials

The action claims that management repeatedly presented ERAS-0015's preclinical results alongside data from Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236, asserting that ERAS-0015 achieved comparable antitumor activity at "1/10th of the dose." However, the company later admitted these comparisons were "not based on any head-to-head clinical trials" and were "inherently limited and such data may not be directly comparable." The complaint contends this admission contradicted the certainty with which management had presented comparative efficacy throughout multiple investor conferences and SEC filings.

Emerging Safety and Comparability Concerns in Oncology Drug Development

The complaint alleges that ERAS-0015's safety profile was misrepresented by omitting a Grade 5 (fatal) treatment-related adverse event from public disclosures prior to April 27, 2026

Cross-study comparisons between ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 relied on different animal models, dosing protocols, and experimental conditions rather than controlled head-to-head trials

As alleged, the company's 2025 10-K repeated identical preclinical comparison data without disclosing the known limitations of cross-study methodology

The $258.8 million January 2026 stock offering closed while these allegedly misleading comparative claims were actively being promoted to investors

The lawsuit contends that investors relied on the comparative superiority narrative to assess ERAS-0015's commercial potential against a market of approximately 2.7 million patients diagnosed annually with RAS-mutant tumors





"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company promotes its drug candidate as potentially superior to a competitor based on data it later acknowledges is inherently limited, and when a patient death occurs during clinical trials without timely disclosure, serious questions arise about whether shareholders received the full picture." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ERAS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ERAS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ERAS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 53.9%, a decline of $11.59 per share, after the company disclosed a patient death in its Phase 1 trial, patent infringement allegations from Revolution Medicines, and that its comparative data was based on limited cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ERAS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Erasca made materially false or misleading statements regarding the validity of its preclinical comparisons to RMC-6236, which placed Erasca at risk of violating RevMed's patent and trade secret protections, during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ERAS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my ERAS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

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