WGS Shareholder Alert: GeneDx Holdings Corp. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 3, 2026. Investors who purchased GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) securities between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

WGS shares fell $33.42 per share, a decline of 49.20%, after the Company disclosed a $31.2 million impairment loss tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition and slashed full-year revenue guidance by approximately $65 million.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the court appoints one investor or small group of investors to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff directs the litigation on behalf of the entire class. In the WGS action, the lead plaintiff will oversee claims that GeneDx made materially false statements about the Fabric Genomics acquisition between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff is typically the investor with the largest financial interest in the case, meaning the greatest documented losses from purchasing WGS stock during the Class Period

There is no minimum loss requirement to apply; any investor who purchased during the Class Period may seek appointment

Lead plaintiffs do not pay any fees or costs out of pocket; counsel works on a contingency basis approved by the court

Serving as lead plaintiff does not increase your individual recovery but provides direct oversight of case strategy and settlement decisions

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain class members and may still participate in any recovery

The court evaluates competing motions and selects the most adequate plaintiff under the PSLRA's statutory criteria

Post-Deadline Procedures

After August 3, 2026, the court will consolidate any competing lead plaintiff motions and evaluate which applicant satisfies the PSLRA's requirements. This process typically takes several weeks. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff selects lead counsel, and the case proceeds to the pleading stage.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff retain their rights as absent class members. No action is required before August 3, 2026 to preserve your ability to participate in any future settlement or judgment. The deadline applies only to those seeking to represent the class.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the GeneDx case, where investors saw nearly half their investment wiped out in a single day, selecting an engaged lead plaintiff with significant losses is particularly important." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 3, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

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