Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Faces Securities Class Action Amid IC Reality That Wiped Out $1.1 Billion of Market Capitalization – HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) faces a securities class action lawsuit after its investors saw the price of their shares plunge $19.49 (-36%) on May 28, 2026. The move lower was triggered by the company’s Q2 2026 results that brought into question the propriety of its earlier statements about its operations and prospects regarding its high-end integrated circuit (“IC”) photomask product line.

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Photronics securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026.

National shareholders’ rights firm Hagens Berman is continuing its investigation into the legal claims that Photronics and its management misled investors and violated the federal securities laws. The firm encourages Photronics investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 10, 2025 – May 27, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 4, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/plab Contact the Firm Now: PLAB@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Securities Class Action:

Photronics is a leading manufacturer of photomasks, high-precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. IC sales comprise the bulk of Photronics’ total revenues.

During the Class Period, Photronics and its management touted “record in high-end IC […] thanks to a strong technology portfolio and exceptional execution.” They also emphasized that the company’s “[h]igh-end IC strength reflects strong order patterns globally, including in the U.S., […] where reshoring efforts continue to create a favorable demand environment.”

The company and its management continued to emphasize the “strong demand” for its high-end IC business throughout the Class Period and assured investors that “high-end strength will continue, as order demand remains healthy, to partially mitigate the upcoming seasonal impact following the Chinese New Year.”

The complaint alleges that Photronics and its management created the false impression that they had reliable information about revenue projections and growth while minimizing risks presented by post-holiday seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. The complaint further alleges that Photronics did not disclose to investors that its high-end chip design release pipeline was experiencing severe and ongoing bottlenecks due to elevated foundry use rates and equipment cost pressures.

On May 28, 2026 investors learned the truth. That day, Photronics’ operational reality became apparent when the company reported dismal financial results for its Q2 2026. Among the areas of concern were sequential declines in revenues (-6.7%), IC revenues (-11%), operating margins (-17.6%), GAAP net income (-26.8%), and non-GAAP net income (-30%).

In contrast to Class Period assurances, Photronics management in large part pinned the blame for the company’s consolidated and IC revenue declines on seasonality -- “the seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year has not occurred[.]” The company also revealed that bottlenecks had been created by high fab usage rates and a surge in memory prices.

In response, the market sent the price of Photronics shares down 36%, wiping out over $1.1 billion of the company’s market capitalization in a single day.

“Our investigation is focused on when Photronics and its management first knew that the company’s outlook and demand for its IC was deteriorating such that sequential and year-over-year revenues were declining,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Photronics and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Photronics case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Photronics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PLAB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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