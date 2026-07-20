LCID Shareholder Alert: July 28, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Lucid Group, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) to contact the firm. Those who purchased LCID securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

LCID shares declined $1.13 per share (11.35%) following the first corrective disclosure and an additional $0.44 per share (4.76%) after preliminary financials were released. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 28, 2026.

February 24, 2026: Assurances of stability. March 12, 2026: Promises of execution. April 3, 2026: Disclosure of a 29-day delivery disruption. April 14, 2026: Disclosed preliminary revenues would be only $280-284 million, significantly below the $433.8 million expected. Between these dates, LCID shareholders allege they were denied material information about a supplier crisis already underway.

February 24, 2026 — Post-Market Earnings Release and Investor Call

Lucid reported Q4 and full-year 2025 results, touting record deliveries and what the lawsuit contends were misleading characterizations of operational progress. The securities action alleges that, at the time these statements were made, a supplier quality crisis involving unauthorized changes to Lucid Gravity second-row seat components was already disrupting February deliveries.

March 12, 2026 — Investor Day Presentation

Lucid held a comprehensive investor day, as claimed in the complaint, emphasizing near-term execution, scaling of the Gravity SUV, and a path to profitability. No mention was made of the ongoing delivery halt or recall affecting 4,476 vehicles.

April 3, 2026 — Q1 Production and Delivery Disclosure

Lucid revealed it had produced 5,500 vehicles but delivered only 3,093, far below the 5,237 deliveries analysts expected. The company disclosed for the first time that Gravity deliveries had been disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue with second-row seats.

April 14, 2026 — Preliminary Financial Results and Capital Raise

Lucid filed a Form 8-K reporting preliminary Q1 2026 revenue of $280 million to $284 million and operating losses approaching $1 billion. The same day, Lucid announced a $1.05 billion capital raise, including a $300 million public stock offering.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures

Late February 2026: Deliveries were "particularly hit" due to a pause to reverse an unauthorized supplier change and inspect vehicles already produced, as alleged in the complaint

Deliveries were "particularly hit" due to a pause to reverse an unauthorized supplier change and inspect vehicles already produced, as alleged in the complaint February 24-25, 2026: Executives publicly described operations as "repeatable" and "structural" while the supplier disruption was allegedly already underway

Executives publicly described operations as "repeatable" and "structural" while the supplier disruption was allegedly already underway March 12, 2026: Investor day materials emphasized execution and scaling without disclosing the 29-day delivery halt

Investor day materials emphasized execution and scaling without disclosing the 29-day delivery halt April 3, 2026: First public acknowledgment of the disruption, more than a month after it began impacting deliveries

First public acknowledgment of the disruption, more than a month after it began impacting deliveries April 14, 2026: Revenue miss of over $150 million versus consensus confirmed the financial magnitude of the concealed disruption

Revenue miss of over $150 million versus consensus confirmed the financial magnitude of the concealed disruption April 15, 2026: TD Cowen slashed its price target from $19.00 to $10.00, citing Gravity ramp challenges and execution concerns

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises important questions about whether investors received information about known delivery disruptions when they should have." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by July 28, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: When did Lucid Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 25, 2026 to April 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that during this window, Lucid executives made materially false statements about the company's manufacturing and delivery capabilities while a 29-day supplier disruption was already affecting Gravity deliveries.

Q: How much did LCID stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.35%, a decline of $1.13 per share, after Lucid disclosed the delivery shortfall on April 3, 2026. An additional 4.76% decline ($0.44 per share) followed the preliminary financial results on April 14, 2026.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171