StarRez's 2026 State of the Student Housing Industry Report Finds Student Housing Shifts Toward a More Strategic, Connected Model

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , the global leader in on-and off-campus student housing software solutions, released its third annual State of the Student Housing Industry Report , a definitive resource for housing professionals and administrators to understand the forces reshaping residential life across higher education.

The report describes a student housing industry at an inflection point, where the impact of housing extends far beyond occupancy. With 63% of students reporting that housing-related stress affects their academic performance or mental health, and with professional staff satisfaction declining from 2025 to 2026, student housing has evolved well beyond the logistics of managing beds to become a critical driver of both student and institutional success.

“Today, student housing teams are being asked to do more than ever: manage buildings at higher occupancy, support increasingly complex student needs, and make smarter financial and operational decisions, often with limited resources,” said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez. “What this year’s research makes clear is that the path forward is not simply about adding more capacity. It is about giving housing teams better visibility, more connected data, and the right technology to operate more proactively, reduce administrative burden, and create a stronger residential experience for every student.”

The report findings trace an industry moving beyond traditional housing management toward a more strategic, connected and intelligence-enabled model. The institutions leading the way will be those that can manage full-capacity operations without overburdening teams, use housing to strengthen belonging and community, balance affordability with financial sustainability, support students beyond campus walls, and adopt AI and automation with purpose and care.

The report identifies five defining themes shaping the future of student housing and its role in student success:

“Full” has become the everyday operating condition. For a growing number of institutions, full occupancy is no longer a seasonal spike. Roughly two-thirds of housing professionals report an occupancy of 90% or higher, and roughly 43% report occupancy of 95% or higher, which leaves little room to absorb late demand or handle room changes. To add to that pressure, 46% of housing operations run with 10 or fewer professional staff, so teams are expected to deliver enterprise-level service without a matching increase in capacity.

For a growing number of institutions, full occupancy is no longer a seasonal spike. Roughly two-thirds of housing professionals report an occupancy of 90% or higher, and roughly 43% report occupancy of 95% or higher, which leaves little room to absorb late demand or handle room changes. To add to that pressure, 46% of housing operations run with 10 or fewer professional staff, so teams are expected to deliver enterprise-level service without a matching increase in capacity. The residence hall has become a frontline for student wellbeing. Residence Life teams now field some of the most sensitive issues students face, from roommate conflict to mental health and wellness concerns. Institutions also see the value of earlier intervention. While 88% believe earlier visibility into wellbeing and engagement trends would improve outcomes, just 23% currently use automated alerts or dashboards to flag students who may be at risk.

Residence Life teams now field some of the most sensitive issues students face, from roommate conflict to mental health and wellness concerns. Institutions also see the value of earlier intervention. While 88% believe earlier visibility into wellbeing and engagement trends would improve outcomes, just 23% currently use automated alerts or dashboards to flag students who may be at risk. AI is moving from curiosity to capability. Adoption is still early, with only 3% of institutions using AI across multiple housing processes. Interest is building fast, though: 57% are exploring, piloting or otherwise interested in AI tools, and 65% point to reducing manual administrative work as the outcome they value most.

Adoption is still early, with only 3% of institutions using AI across multiple housing processes. Interest is building fast, though: 57% are exploring, piloting or otherwise interested in AI tools, and 65% point to reducing manual administrative work as the outcome they value most. Housing leaders are balancing affordability pressure, enrollment uncertainty, and new revenue strategies. Pricing is becoming more strategic, with 53% using market analysis, 50% using cost-based approaches, and 45% using competitive analysis. As decisions around pricing, expansion, international student support, and off-campus competition become more interconnected, institutions that use market data, model capacity scenarios, and coordinate across teams will be better positioned to protect revenue while delivering a student-centered housing experience.

Pricing is becoming more strategic, with 53% using market analysis, 50% using cost-based approaches, and 45% using competitive analysis. As decisions around pricing, expansion, international student support, and off-campus competition become more interconnected, institutions that use market data, model capacity scenarios, and coordinate across teams will be better positioned to protect revenue while delivering a student-centered housing experience. The student experience no longer ends at the property line. As more students live off-campus, institutions lose sight of them, and 76% report little or no visibility into the off-campus residential experience. That blind spot carries weight, because 63% of students say housing stress affects their academics or mental health, and those living off campus tend to feel it most acutely.





Now in its third year, the 2026 State of the Student Housing Industry Report draws on proprietary survey data from 363 institutions worldwide, giving housing professionals and administrators an expansive view of the pressures and opportunities shaping their student housing programs and a guide for building student-centered, future-ready housing programs.

The full 2026 State of the Student Housing Industry Report is available to download here .

Experts from StarRez will examine the report findings further during a featured session at Global Connect 2026, taking place on Tuesday, July 21st. More information is available here .

About StarRez

StarRez is a global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on-and-off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit www.starrez.com .

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]