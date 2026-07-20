HELE Shareholder Alert: August 3, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Helen of Troy Limited Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the stark contrast between Helen of Troy Limited's (NASDAQ: HELE) promises to investors and the results that actually materialized. Shareholders who purchased HELE securities between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025, and lost money may be entitled to compensation. Find out if you qualify to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

HELE shares lost $24.68 per share (27.7%) on July 9, 2024, alone, with additional declines of $7.04 per share (22.7%) and $6.90 per share (25%) following subsequent corrective disclosures. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period, Helen of Troy's leadership projected confidence in Project Pegasus, a global restructuring initiative launched to transform the company from a holding company into a streamlined global operating company. Management promised $75 million to $85 million in total estimated savings. On earnings calls spanning from April 2024 through April 2025, the company repeatedly assured investors that Pegasus was generating "fuel" for reinvestment, was "on track," and was delivering "the largest year of Project Pegasus savings."

The Reality

The results told a fundamentally different story, the lawsuit contends:

Promised: $75M-$85M in restructuring savings generating "fuel" for organic growth

$75M-$85M in restructuring savings generating "fuel" for organic growth Delivered: 49% year-over-year EPS decline in Q1 FY2025; full-year revenue outlook slashed by over 20%

49% year-over-year EPS decline in Q1 FY2025; full-year revenue outlook slashed by over 20% Promised: Tennessee distribution center enabling "targeted efficiency levels"

Tennessee distribution center enabling "targeted efficiency levels" Delivered: Persistent labor inefficiency failures and unresolved "implementation hiccups" that dragged on for quarters

Persistent labor inefficiency failures and unresolved "implementation hiccups" that dragged on for quarters Promised: Transformation into "a true global operating company" with centralized expertise

Transformation into "a true global operating company" with centralized expertise Delivered: A company that became "too matrixed, too slow, and at times disconnected from each other and the marketplace," per the Interim CEO's own admission

A company that became "too matrixed, too slow, and at times disconnected from each other and the marketplace," per the Interim CEO's own admission Promised: Continued "on track" status through January 2025, with savings cadence maintained

Continued "on track" status through January 2025, with savings cadence maintained Delivered: $414.4 million goodwill impairment and adjusted EPS down nearly 60% by July 2025

$414.4 million goodwill impairment and adjusted EPS down nearly 60% by July 2025 Promised: A CEO personally spearheading the transformation

A CEO personally spearheading the transformation Delivered: That CEO's sudden departure after only 14 months, with the company citing "underperformance in recent years" and seeking a turnaround specialist



The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

The gap between projection and performance widened across three corrective disclosures. By Q2 FY2026, quarterly sales had fallen 8.9% year-over-year, adjusted EPS had plummeted 51%, and the company's new CEO acknowledged that Helen of Troy "earned [its] way into a difficult period." As alleged in the complaint, investors who relied on management's repeated assurances purchased shares at prices that did not reflect these concealed realities.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The securities action contends that Helen of Troy lacked the resources and budget to achieve its stated restructuring goals at the time management was publicly affirming Project Pegasus's success. The complaint charges that the company's forward-looking "Safe Harbor" warnings were ineffective because management knew or recklessly disregarded that the promised savings and efficiencies were not materializing.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between what Helen of Troy told shareholders about Project Pegasus and what was actually occurring raises serious questions about disclosure obligations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your HELE losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 3, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HELE Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the HELE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Helen of Troy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the progress, savings, and effectiveness of its Project Pegasus restructuring program during the Class Period. When the true state of the company's operations was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did HELE stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27.7%, a decline of $24.68 per share, after the company disclosed a 49% EPS decline and slashed its full-year revenue outlook by over 20% on July 9, 2024. Additional declines of 22.7% and 25% followed subsequent disclosures.

Q: What if I already sold my HELE shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do HELE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171