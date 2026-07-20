GRAL Shareholder Alert: Grail, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) told investors its over 140,000-participant NHS-Galleri trial was designed to achieve a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers. On February 19, 2026, the company disclosed the opposite: the primary endpoint "was not observed." GRAL shares collapsed 50.55% in a single day. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

From a closing price of $101.53 on February 19, 2026, shares fell to $50.21 on February 20, 2026, a loss of $51.32 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period of May 13, 2025 through February 19, 2026, Grail's leadership made specific, quantifiable representations about the NHS-Galleri trial's trajectory:

On May 13, 2025, the company announced "Positive Top-Line Results" from the prevalent screening round, reporting a PPV "substantially higher" than the 43% observed in PATHFINDER

Management stated the test was "working in the real world," detecting "clinically meaningful cancers and early-stage cancers in asymptomatic adults"

On August 12, 2025, Grail's Chief Scientific Officer confirmed the study's size "was set to be able to deliver a statistically significant result" on the primary endpoint of late-stage cancer reduction

During the August 12, 2025 earnings call, executives promoted the NHS-Galleri readout as a "great calling card" for global expansion and described the upcoming clinical utility data as a key catalyst

On October 20, 2025, management stated that PATHFINDER 2 results gave them "a lot of confidence in the performance" heading into the NHS-Galleri readout





The Reality

On February 19, 2026, Grail disclosed that the "primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed." The company attributed this failure, in part, to "probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately."

The lawsuit contends this admission reveals the three-year trial design and screening duration were insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable, a limitation that should have been disclosed to investors rather than concealed behind repeated assurances of confidence.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

What Was Communicated What Actually Happened PPV "substantially higher" than 43% Detailed results withheld from investors throughout Class Period Trial "powered" to deliver statistically significant late-stage reduction Primary endpoint of Stage III-IV reduction not observed Three-year design sufficient for clinical utility Company admitted longer follow-up time was "probably" needed NHS-Galleri as a "calling card" for global expansion NHS and global partners left without the anticipated positive data PATHFINDER 2 gave "a lot of confidence" in performance Confidence did not translate to the primary endpoint

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action claims that Grail's executives possessed information from their internal review of first-round screening results that should have tempered their public confidence. By withholding detailed data under the stated rationale of protecting "integrity" of the trial, the complaint asserts defendants potentially concealed known trendlines suggesting either a longer timeline was necessary or that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction had diminished.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When the gap between promise and reality is this significant, shareholders deserve to understand what was known and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check whether you qualify to recover losses in the GRAL securities action or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GRAL Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the GRAL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Grail made materially false or misleading statements regarding the likelihood of the NHS-Galleri trial achieving its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III and IV cancers. When the trial's failure was disclosed on February 19, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did GRAL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 50.55%, a decline of $51.32 per share, after the company disclosed that the primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do GRAL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GRAL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171