BTGO Shareholder Alert: BitGo Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) told investors one story in its January 2026 IPO documents. The numbers told another. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from BitGo's broken projections or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

BitGo's Offering Documents estimated 2025 net income from operations between $3.2 million and $3.5 million. The actual result: a net loss of $14.8 million. That is a negative swing of approximately $18 million to $18.3 million from the top of the projected range. Shares, which debuted at $18.00 in the IPO, fell 15.71% on the day these results were disclosed, and fell an additional 17.2% after Q1 2026 results widened losses to $60.7 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 7, 2026.

The Promise

In the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed in January 2026, the Company laid out specific financial projections for the fiscal year just ending:

Estimated net income from operations between $3.2 million and $3.5 million

Digital Asset Sales revenue between $15,475.7 million and $15,522.3 million

An "expected increase" in total revenue driven by higher trading activity, expanded trading pairs, and a growing client base

A business with "strong and resilient" fundamentals that had produced "progressively increasing" trading activity since inception

Assets on Platform that had grown from $17.0 billion to a peak of $104.0 billion in just three years





These projections formed the basis on which investors purchased 11.8 million shares at $18.00 each, generating over $187.58 million in IPO proceeds.

The Reality

The actual 2025 results, disclosed on March 26, 2026, contradicted the IPO projections across every material dimension, the lawsuit contends:

Net loss of $14.8 million instead of projected income of $3.2 to $3.5 million

Digital Asset Sales margin collapsed to 0.21%, less than half of the prior year's 0.47%

Assets on Platform fell to $81.6 billion, a 9% year-over-year decrease from the trajectory highlighted in the IPO

Assets staked plummeted 51% year-over-year to $15.6 billion

Take rate compressed to 21 basis points for the full year

Management declined to provide Q1 2026 guidance with only five days remaining in the quarter





The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Metric IPO Promise Actual Result FY 2025 Net Income $3.2M to $3.5M profit ($14.8M) loss Digital Asset Sales Margin Prior year: 0.47% 0.21% Assets on Platform Trend Peak of $104.0B (Sept 2025) $81.6B (Dec 2025) Q1 2026 Net Loss No guidance provided ($60.7M)

The gap between promise and reality widened further in Q1 2026, when the Company reported a net loss of $60.7 million compared to $25.7 million in the prior year period, citing "weaker market conditions."

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint asserts that the Company's leadership understood the severity of digital asset price declines and their impact on revenue well before IPO investors received that information. The action claims the Offering Documents understated the scope of these risks while simultaneously projecting profitability and touting "strong and resilient" business fundamentals that allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When a company projects profitability in its IPO documents and delivers a multimillion-dollar loss driven by risks it characterized as manageable, serious questions arise about what was known at the time those projections were made." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Check if you can recover your investment losses from the BitGo IPO or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 7, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTGO Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTGO lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges BitGo made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial projections, business resilience, and the severity of risks posed by declining digital asset prices. When the true financial picture was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did BTGO stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 15.71%, a decline of $1.43 per share, after the Company disclosed a $14.8 million net loss for 2025 instead of the projected profit. Shares fell an additional 17.2% after Q1 2026 results showed a $60.7 million loss.

Q: What do BTGO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTGO shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171