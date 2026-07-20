PICS Shareholder Alert: PicS N.V. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of PicS N.V. (Nasdaq: PICS) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased PicS Class A common stock in and/or traceable to the Company's January 30, 2026 initial public offering.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

PicS shares have fallen more than 52% from the $19.00 IPO price to below $9.00 per share, a loss exceeding $10.00 per share. Investors have until August 4, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How PicS Built Its Credit Engine

A digital bank cannot generate sustainable credit revenue without sound origination practices. Prior to October 2023, PicS operated an asset-light model, distributing loans originated by third-party partners and earning commissions. The Company then shifted strategy, originating credit products directly on its own balance sheet. By the fourth quarter of 2025, credit products accounted for 52% of total revenue, the filing states.

The Offering Documents promoted this expansion as a competitive advantage, citing proprietary AI and machine learning models. The lawsuit contends this rapid buildup introduced materially riskier exposures that the Company's credit infrastructure could not adequately monitor or manage.

Alleged Credit Origination Impact by the Numbers

R$7 billion in loan originations during Q3 2025 alone, a 46% year-over-year increase from R$4.8 billion

Credit products grew to represent 52% of total Company revenue by Q4 2025

The Stage 3 formation rate nearly doubled, spiking from 3.6% (Q3 2025) to 7.1% (Q4 2025) before the IPO

R$590 million in exposures reclassified from Stage 2 (underperforming) to Stage 3 (credit-impaired/defaulted)

An incremental expected credit loss charge of R$88 million resulted from the reclassification

By Q1 2026, Stage 3 loans reached 13% of the total credit portfolio





Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Credit Model Breakdown and the December 2025 Internal Review

As alleged in the action, in December 2025, weeks before the IPO, PicS conducted an internal review that determined its historical credit evaluation policies and procedures were deficient. The Company implemented sweeping changes, including renegotiation delinquency tracking, specialized models for newly launched products, advanced machine learning techniques, and internally developed loss-given-default models. These changes triggered the R$590 million reclassification. None of this was disclosed to IPO investors, the complaint claims.

The lawsuit asserts that the Offering Documents presented a 3.6% Stage 3 formation rate as of September 30, 2025, without revealing the dramatic deterioration already underway in the quarter that closed before the IPO.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding PicS' credit origination practices and the health of its loan portfolio at the time of the IPO." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PICS Lawsuit

Q: How much did PICS stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 52% from the $19.00 IPO price to below $9.00 per share, a loss exceeding $10.00 per share, after PicS disclosed the reclassification of R$590 million in credit exposures to defaulted status and continued credit deterioration in subsequent quarters.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PICS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PicS made materially false or misleading statements regarding the quality of its credit underwriting, the accuracy of its proprietary AI credit models, and the stability of its loan portfolio, while concealing a December 2025 internal review that found deficient credit evaluation procedures.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PICS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PicS Class A common stock in and/or traceable to the January 30, 2026 IPO and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase timing and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do PICS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PICS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171