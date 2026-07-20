Warehouse on Wheels Launches WOW Supply Chain Activity Index: A Monthly Indicator of U.S. Logistics and Warehousing Activity

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse on Wheels (WOW), the largest independent storage trailer rental network in North America, today announced the launch of the WOW Supply Chain Activity Index (WOW Index), a monthly composite indicator of U.S. supply chain activity. Combining Warehouse on Wheels' proprietary trailer-deployment data with eight widely recognized economic and supply chain indicators, the index provides a single monthly reading of market conditions and supply chain activity across the United States.

The July 2026 WOW Supply Chain Activity Index, based on June 2026 supply chain activity, registered a reading of 42.2, placing the index in the Contraction zone and signaling that overall manufacturing and warehousing activity remain below long-term norms. However, the reading has improved by nearly nine points from the cycle low of 33.4 in January 2026, suggesting that the deepest phase of the supply chain downturn may be ending. The cycle peak of 73.6 was set in July 2021, at the height of the post-COVID restocking surge.

“We sit in a very unique position within the North American supply chain. Trailers coming on and off rent across 37 locations provide one of the cleanest reads of the actual flow of goods,” said John Brooks, CEO of Warehouse on Wheels. “This is the first U.S. supply chain index that combines real, multi-location trailer-deployment data with the public benchmarks the industry already trusts. The WOW Supply Chain Activity Index takes that view and gives our customers, our partners, and the broader industry a single number to point at every month.”

This index provides insights into the overall activity level within the US supply chain and WOW’s 6,000+ customers. A reading below 45 means each of those conditions is currently working against capacity providers and in favor of shippers. The June 2026 activity reflected in the July WOW Index, while still firmly in contraction territory, indicates the market is stabilizing after a prolonged downturn and may be entering the early stages of recovery.

July 2026 Supply Chain Market Signals Based on June Activity:

Supply chain activity remains below its long-run average. The reading of 42.2 in June sits in the Contraction zone, defined as any value below 45. In practical terms, that environment is marked by lower freight rates, ample warehouse capacity, and limited pricing power across the storage sectors.

The reading of 42.2 in June sits in the Contraction zone, defined as any value below 45. In practical terms, that environment is marked by lower freight rates, ample warehouse capacity, and limited pricing power across the storage sectors. The slide appears to have stopped. The index hit a seven-year low of 33.4 in January 2026 and has since improved by nearly nine points, suggesting supply chain conditions are stabilizing after an extended downturn.

The index hit a seven-year low of 33.4 in January 2026 and has since improved by nearly nine points, suggesting supply chain conditions are stabilizing after an extended downturn. The recovery remains uneven. Despite the improvement from January lows, the index remains in the lower half of its historical range, reflecting a market that is still searching for sustained momentum.

Despite the improvement from January lows, the index remains in the lower half of its historical range, reflecting a market that is still searching for sustained momentum. The next several months will be critical. Future readings will determine whether improving freight demand and inventory activity are strong enough to push the market back toward neutral conditions.

The WOW Supply Chain Activity Index is a monthly logistics market indicator published by Warehouse on Wheels. The index provides insights into manufacturing and warehousing activity, inventory trends, and broader supply chain health by combining Warehouse on Wheels' proprietary trailer-deployment data with eight established economic and logistics benchmarks. It is designed to help shippers, carriers, logistics providers, and industry stakeholders better understand market conditions and identify emerging shifts in the freight cycle.

Warehouse on Wheels helps manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers navigate market uncertainty through flexible trailer-storage solutions. By providing on-demand storage capacity without the long-term commitments associated with traditional warehousing, WOW enables customers to respond more effectively to inventory fluctuations, seasonal demand shifts, and supply chain disruptions.

For more information and to read the full WOW Index report, click here . To learn more about Warehouse on Wheels and its trailer storage solutions, visit warehouseonwheels.com .

About Warehouse on Wheels

Warehouse on Wheels (WOW) is the largest independent trailer-storage rental network in North America, operating 37 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. WOW provides flexible, on-demand storage capacity to manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers, helping shippers absorb seasonality, manage inventory swings, and respond to supply-chain shocks without the long-term commitment of fixed warehousing. Founded in 2017, the company’s operating companies have served their customers for over 30 years. Warehouse on Wheels is headquartered in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

For more information, visit www.warehouseonwheels.com .

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage, on behalf of Warehouse on Wheels

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac1875fd-ce03-4d55-84c4-f69adfef2228