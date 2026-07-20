Lost Money on Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Hub Group's purchased transportation and warehousing costs were allegedly understated by $77 million in the first nine months of 2025 alone. When this was revealed on February 5, 2026, shares fell 18%. A second disclosure on May 12, 2026 extended the misstatement to 2023 and 2024 annual reports, triggering an additional 13% decline.

How Purchased Transportation Cost Understatement Allegedly Inflated Reported Earnings

Transportation logistics companies live and die by their cost structure. For Hub Group, purchased transportation and warehousing costs represented between 74% and 76% of total revenue from 2022 through 2024, dwarfing every other expense line item combined. According to the lawsuit, Hub Group systematically understated this single largest cost, creating the false appearance of improving margins and effective cost management.

Quarter after quarter, the Company's earnings calls attributed declining purchased transportation costs to "strong cost controls" and "network optimization." The complaint contends these characterizations were materially false because the reported cost figures themselves were wrong.

The Alleged Revenue Recognition Methodology Failures

The action further alleges Hub Group prematurely or incorrectly recognized revenue on certain transactions that were not adequately supported. Under ASC Topic 606, the Company was required to recognize revenue based on relative transit time as control transferred to customers. The lawsuit asserts that this methodology was not properly applied, resulting in materially misstated financial statements across multiple reporting periods.

The Company allegedly understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable by an estimated $77 million in just nine months of 2025

Financial statements for Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2025 were declared unreliable by the Company itself

Annual reports for both 2023 and 2024 were subsequently identified as materially misstated

The Company admitted that certain transactions were "prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported"

Internal controls over financial reporting were acknowledged as ineffective for fiscal years 2023 and 2024

Why Accurate Cost Reporting Matters in Freight Logistics Securities

When a company's largest expense category is misstated, the distortion cascades through every profitability metric investors rely on. Operating income margins reported between 3% and 6% during the Class Period were allegedly built on a foundation of understated costs. A $77 million cost understatement in nine months represents a material percentage of Hub Group's reported operating income, which totaled $140.3 million for all of 2024.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"This case presents important questions about cost and revenue recognition disclosure obligations in the transportation logistics sector. When a company's largest expense is materially understated across multiple years of SEC filings, the investing public is denied the accurate financial picture it is entitled to receive." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Lawsuit

Q: What is the HUBG class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) alleging materially false and misleading statements between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026. Shares fell approximately 28.6% cumulatively after the truth was revealed through two corrective disclosures, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the HUBG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased HUBG stock or securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did HUBG stock drop? A: Shares fell from a Class Period high of $51.33 on February 5, 2026 to $36.62 on May 12, 2026, a cumulative decline of $14.71 per share (approximately 28.6%) across two corrective disclosures. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by August 28, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171