PLNT DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or call (212) 363-7500.

PLNT closed at $63.96 on May 6, 2026 and fell to $44.01 on May 7, 2026, a decline of $19.95 per share, or approximately 31.19%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 14, 2026.

Market Impact From the May 7, 2026 PLNT Repricing

The complaint alleges that Planet Fitness had previously created an overly positive impression about its marketing effectiveness, membership growth outlook, Black Card pricing initiative, and ability to meet fiscal 2026 and long-term targets. After the Company announced first-quarter results, the market allegedly reassessed those assumptions in a single trading session.

The filing states that the Company attributed slower net member growth to internal and external headwinds during the peak sign-up period, including a marketing campaign that did not resonate with its core customer base. The action claims that this information was material because Planet Fitness’ subscription model depends heavily on member joins and recurring dues.

Alleged Market Impact Signals for PLNT Investors

Planet Fitness shares declined from $63.96 to $44.01 in one day after the May 7, 2026 announcement.

The per-share decline was $19.95, representing approximately 31.19% of market value.

The Company reduced expected same-club sales growth from the 4% to 5% range to approximately 1%.

Revenue growth guidance moved from approximately 9% to approximately 7%.

Adjusted EBITDA growth guidance was reduced from approximately 10% to approximately 6%.

Planet Fitness paused the planned national Black Card price increase and withdrew its three-year growth algorithm.

Why the Alleged Membership Slowdown Mattered to the Market

As alleged, the market impact was not limited to a single quarterly miss. The complaint contends that the May 7 disclosure called into question multiple investor assumptions at once, including marketing conversion, net member joins, price increase timing, and the durability of the Company’s stated growth model.

"When companies allegedly fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. Here, the alleged correction coincided with a one-day $19.95 per-share decline in PLNT, which is precisely the kind of market impact investors should evaluate." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: What court was the PLNT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PLNT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Planet Fitness, Inc. and individual defendants Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Jay Stasz, former Chief Financial Officer throughout the majority of the Class Period.

Q: What is the PLNT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Shares fell approximately 31.19% after the Company disclosed slower net member growth, reduced 2026 guidance, withdrew its three-year growth algorithm, and paused the Black Card price rollout.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Appointment gives direct oversight of how the case is run but does not increase an individual recovery.

Q: What documents should PLNT investors keep? A: Investors should keep brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any sale dates and sale prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when shares were purchased and whether losses were suffered, not on whether the investor still holds the shares.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give testimony. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate in a securities class action. These cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys’ fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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