Smart Energy Market Size to Worth USD 546.30 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Energy Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Smart Energy Market Size was valued at USD 206.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 546.30 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.25% during 2026–2035.”

Grid Modernization and AI-Based Energy Management Accelerate Market Growth

Modernization of electricity generation infrastructure at rapid pace and adoption of renewables is one of the significant contributors towards global smart energy market growth, with utilities increasing their spending on advanced metering infrastructure, digital substations, and artificial intelligence-based grid analysis technologies. The growing adoption of solar energy, wind energy, and battery energy storage systems is fueling the demand for grid management solutions, whereas the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Deployment Office keeps investing in resilient transmission infrastructure and clean energy integration.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

GE Vernova Inc

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Siemens Energy AG

Kamstrup A/S

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Smart Energy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 206.01 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 546.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.25% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Smart Grid Hardware, Smart Meters & AMI Infrastructure, Energy Management Software, Grid Automation & Control Systems, Others)

• By Technology (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Demand Response & Load Management, DERMS & Distributed Energy Platforms, AI-Based Grid Optimization, Others)

• By Application (Grid Modernization, Renewable Energy Integration, Energy Efficiency & Building Optimization, EV Charging & Smart Mobility Energy Management, Others)

• By End User Industry (Utilities, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Residential Users, Transportation & EV Infrastructure, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Smart Grid Hardware led the way with 34.00% market share in 2025, owing to increased installations of intelligent substations, smart transformers, and communication systems for digital grid formation. Energy Management Software is the fastest-growing segment with 13.04% CAGR, due to increased use of automated distribution management and self-healing grid systems.

By Technology

Advanced Metering Infrastructure had the largest market share of 31.00%, owing to the fact that the utilities are upgrading their legacy meters to two-way communicating smart meters that help in accurate billing and outages monitoring. AI-based grid optimization has the highest growth rate of 15.15% during the forecast period due to its various features.

By Application

Grid modernization accounted for the largest market share of 32.00% in 2025, fueled by consistent initiatives toward enhancing the aging infrastructure through smart grid systems that are digitally integrated. The application with the highest CAGR of 13.47% is electric vehicle charging and smart mobility energy management due to the increased popularity of electric vehicles.

By End User Industry

The utilities segment occupied the top position with a market share of 42.00%, thanks to heavy investments in grid modernization, infrastructure, and integration of renewable energy sources. On the other hand, Transportation & EV Infrastructure is the fastest growing segment with a 16.03% CAGR. The reason behind this fast growth is rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure, which needs efficient smart load management systems.

Regional Insights:

North America remained the leading region for the worldwide smart energy market with its 32.00% of market share in 2025 owing to heavy investments made in smart grid technology, advanced metering infrastructure, and the use of renewable energy in the USA and Canada. Investments in artificial intelligence-based smart grid technology and demand response management solutions coupled with GRIP investment of the U.S. DOE are driving transmission innovation and clean energy adoption.

Aisa-Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of 13.01%, which is expected throughout the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, owing to urbanization, growing electricity demands, and high government investments in digital grid technology. Owing to EV charging infrastructure development and smart cities programs, the APAC region is continuously strengthening its fastest-growing market position, as per China National Energy Administration.

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Recent Developments:

January 2026 : Schneider Electric expanded its EcoStruxure Grid portfolio with advanced AI-enabled grid management and predictive analytics capabilities.

: Schneider Electric expanded its EcoStruxure Grid portfolio with advanced AI-enabled grid management and predictive analytics capabilities. 2026: Siemens AG enhanced its Gridscale X software portfolio with additional AI-powered applications for grid planning and asset performance management.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart Energy Market Report (The USPs):

AMI & SMART METER DEPLOYMENT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across residential, commercial, and industrial digital metering infrastructure globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across residential, commercial, and industrial digital metering infrastructure globally. AI-BASED GRID OPTIMIZATION & PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS METRICS – helps you evaluate machine learning and digital twin investment trends across utility grid management globally.

– helps you evaluate machine learning and digital twin investment trends across utility grid management globally. EV CHARGING & VEHICLE-TO-GRID INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze smart mobility energy management and charging infrastructure expansion globally.

– helps you analyze smart mobility energy management and charging infrastructure expansion globally. GRID MODERNIZATION & DECARBONIZATION POLICY METRICS – helps you uncover government funding trends supporting transmission and distribution network upgrades globally.

– helps you uncover government funding trends supporting transmission and distribution network upgrades globally. DISTRIBUTED ENERGY RESOURCE MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in DERMS and renewable integration across utility networks globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in DERMS and renewable integration across utility networks globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SMART ENERGY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on technology portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

About Us:

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