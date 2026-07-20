High-throughput Screening (HTS) Market to Grow from USD 27.66 Billion in 2026 to USD 45.90 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7% – MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global high-throughput screening (HTS) market will grow from USD 27.66 billion in 2026 to USD 45.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D investments, growing adoption of automated drug discovery platforms, rising government funding and venture capital investments, and technological advancements in high-content screening, cell-based assays, artificial intelligence-enabled analytics, and laboratory automation. The expanding use of outsourced drug discovery models, 3D cell cultures, organoids, and advanced screening platforms is further accelerating market growth.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026 : USD 27.66 billion

: USD 27.66 billion Market forecast, 2031 : USD 45.90 billion

: USD 45.90 billion Growth rate : CAGR of 10.7% (2026–2031)

: CAGR of 10.7% (2026–2031) Largest offering segment : Products

: Products Largest product type segment : Reagents, Kits & Consumables

: Reagents, Kits & Consumables Largest technology segment : Cell-based Screening

: Cell-based Screening Largest service type segment : Primary Screening Services

: Primary Screening Services Largest application segment : Drug Discovery & Development

: Drug Discovery & Development Fastest-growing regional market : Asia Pacific

: Asia Pacific Key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), and Hamilton Company (US).

Why This Market Matters

High-throughput screening has become a cornerstone of modern drug discovery by enabling researchers to rapidly evaluate thousands to millions of compounds, genes, and biological targets. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accelerate drug development pipelines, HTS technologies are helping reduce discovery timelines, improve hit identification, and enhance target validation. Advances in automation, high-content imaging, AI-powered data analysis, phenotypic screening, and biologically relevant models such as 3D cell cultures and organoids are significantly improving screening efficiency and decision-making across research workflows.

Market Overview

The HTS market continues to evolve through increasing automation, integration of artificial intelligence, and adoption of biologically relevant screening models. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic research institutes are investing in automated liquid handling systems, microplate technologies, imaging platforms, assay kits, and laboratory informatics to improve screening throughput and reproducibility. Growing outsourcing of early-stage drug discovery and expanding collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and research institutions are further strengthening market expansion.

Analyst Perspective

The HTS industry is shifting toward intelligent, highly automated drug discovery ecosystems that integrate robotics, high-content imaging, AI-enabled analytics, and cloud-based laboratory informatics. Organizations capable of combining advanced screening technologies with scalable automation, sophisticated data analysis, and biologically relevant assay platforms will be well positioned to address the growing complexity of modern drug discovery. Continued investment in precision medicine, biologics, and next-generation therapeutic development is expected to create substantial long-term opportunities for HTS technology providers.

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Segment Analysis

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest share of the HTS market in 2025. Recurring demand for assay kits, reagents, consumables, microplates, compound libraries, automation platforms, instruments, and software throughout screening workflows continues to generate the largest revenue contribution across the market.

By product type, reagents, kits & consumables held the largest market share due to their extensive use in biochemical assays, cell-based assays, sample preparation, compound screening, detection reactions, and secondary validation. Their recurring usage across multiple screening workflows drives sustained market demand.

By technology, cell-based screening dominated the HTS market because it provides biologically relevant insights by evaluating compound activity in living cells. Growing adoption of phenotypic screening, high-content imaging, organoids, and 3D cell culture models is further supporting segment growth.

By service type, primary screening services accounted for the largest share of the HTS services market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly outsource large-scale compound, gene, and cell library screening to specialized service providers with advanced automation infrastructure and assay expertise.

By application, drug discovery & development represented the largest market segment owing to widespread use of HTS for hit identification, target validation, lead optimization, and early-stage therapeutic discovery across small molecules, biologics, and precision medicine programs.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the high-throughput screening market during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, increasing CRO presence, rising government investments in life science research, and growing adoption of automated screening platforms across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other emerging markets. Cost-efficient research infrastructure, expanding biotechnology ecosystems, and increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, CROs, academic institutions, and government research organizations continue to strengthen regional HTS capabilities.

Key Industry Trends

Growing adoption of AI-enabled screening and data analysis

Expansion of automated liquid handling and laboratory robotics

Increasing use of high-content imaging and phenotypic screening

Rising adoption of 3D cell cultures and organoid-based assays

Growing outsourcing of early-stage drug discovery activities

Integration of cloud-based laboratory informatics and workflow automation

Increasing investments in precision medicine and biologics discovery

Competitive Landscape

The high-throughput screening market is highly competitive, with global life science companies strengthening their portfolios through product innovation, acquisitions, partnerships, and laboratory automation technologies. Thermo Fisher Scientific leads the market with a broad portfolio spanning reagents, consumables, instruments, software, imaging systems, liquid handling platforms, and laboratory services. Agilent Technologies has strengthened its position through BioTek microplate readers, cell imaging systems, automation platforms, and workflow software. Merck KGaA remains a major supplier of assay kits, compound libraries, biological reagents, and screening consumables. Other leading participants, including Danaher Corporation, Revvity, Tecan Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius AG, Hamilton Company, and Corning Incorporated, continue investing in automation, high-content screening, assay development, and outsourced HTS services to expand their global market presence. The top players collectively account for approximately 38% of the global HTS market.

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