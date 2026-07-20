CryptoCasino.com Expands Platform With Broader Cryptocurrency Support and Multi-Language Experience

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LEIGH-ON-SEA, United Kingdom, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoCasino.com today announced platform enhancements designed to improve accessibility and user experience through expanded cryptocurrency support, MetaMask wallet integration, and multilingual availability for users across global markets.

The platform now supports a wide range of digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Solana (SOL), Tether (USDT), and TRON (TRX). Users can also connect through MetaMask, providing a streamlined way to access the platform using compatible cryptocurrency wallets.

In addition to expanded crypto support, CryptoCasino.com is available in multiple languages, including English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian. The multilingual rollout is intended to make the platform more accessible to users across different regions while supporting its continued international growth.

"Our goal is to make the platform more accessible while providing users with a smooth and reliable experience," said a representative from CryptoCasino.com. "By supporting additional cryptocurrencies, MetaMask integration, and multiple languages, we continue to enhance the platform for our growing global community."

Alongside these platform enhancements, CryptoCasino.com offers a variety of gaming experiences through both proprietary titles and established content providers. The platform features exclusive in-house games, including Plinko, Gravity Wheel, and Stairpong, in addition to content from providers such as Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Hacksaw Gaming, and Novomatic.

The platform also includes additional features designed to enhance the overall user experience, including Live Casino, Sports Betting, Bonus Buys, and a rewards ecosystem built around the native $CASINO token. Rewards features include Missions, Boosters, VIP Rewards, a Prize Wheel, and an integrated Rewards Store.

These enhancements reflect CryptoCasino.com's continued focus on improving platform functionality, expanding accessibility, and delivering a broader experience for users engaging with blockchain-based entertainment services.

About CryptoCasino.com

CryptoCasino.com is a blockchain-powered online gaming platform that supports multiple cryptocurrencies and MetaMask wallet integration. The platform offers proprietary games alongside content from leading gaming providers and is available in multiple languages for users worldwide. CryptoCasino.com continues to expand its platform through technology enhancements and user-focused features designed to improve accessibility and overall experience.

Media Contact:

Jessica Hart

Press Officer

info@cryptocasino.com

CryptoCasino.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cac24c1-5942-463c-853f-41159840aea5