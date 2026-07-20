Trocars Market Size to Reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trocars Market Size was valued at USD 932 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.77 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.70% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic procedures, robotic-assisted surgery, and advanced disposable trocar technologies continues to support the global Trocars Market across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The Trocars Market is expanding due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing surgical procedure volumes worldwide. Technological advances in trocar design, enhanced patient safety, and demand for shorter hospital stays continue to accelerate market expansion. More than 313 million surgical procedures are performed annually worldwide, with over 13 million laparoscopic procedures requiring multiple trocar placements each year.





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Minimally Invasive Surgery Expands Demand Across the Trocars Market

The growth in the trocars market follows the growth curve of minimally invasive surgery, which is driven by outcomes data consistently showing the superiority of laparoscopic surgery over open surgery. For hospital administrators, a primary objective is to reduce length of stay and laparoscopic surgery represents an important means by which they can accomplish this goal. Laparoscopic surgery is also preferred by surgeons trained in this minimally invasive technique due to its precision and visualisation. Aligned incentives across the surgical value chain create structurally secure and unlikely-to-be-reverse demand growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

Disposable Trocars Continue to Lead Product Demand

Disposable Trocars retained the greatest market share with around 62.86% in 2025. This dominance is attributed to the increased popularity of single-use devices over reprocessed devices due to their infection control benefits. Market growth is being aided by the increasing adoption rates across hospitals. The demand for reusable trocars continues to be supported by high volume operations and expanding healthcare systems where the desire for reusable surgical equipment is driven by cost considerations and budget limits.

Bladeless Trocars Account for the Largest Market Share

Bladeless Trocars dominated the market in 2025, with a market share of roughly 45.32% as they cause fewer tissue trauma, lower chances of bleeding and reduce problems at the port site. The use of Optical Trocars is now becoming popular as minimally invasive surgery is focusing on visualisation and safer access approaches, providing direct verification of tissue layers and improving the accuracy of the trocar insertion.

General Surgery Drives Trocars Market Revenue

General Surgery dominated the Trocars Market in 2025 and is projected to grow at the quickest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising volume of laparoscopic procedures performed worldwide such as gallbladder removal, hernia repair and abdominal surgeries is driving the market expansion.

Hospitals Remain the Largest End Users

Hospitals led the Trocars Market in 2025 due to their large surgical infrastructure and high concentration of complicated laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures. The Ambulatory Surgical Centres sector is the fastest growing end-user segment, due to the increasing trend of performing routine minimally invasive operations in a cost-effective outpatient setting.

North America Leads the Trocars Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

In 2025, the Trocars Market was dominated by North America due to the high volume of minimally invasive surgical procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rapid adoption of innovative surgical technologies. Moreover, the presence of prominent healthcare facilities and favourable reimbursement systems in the region is further driving the market growth. The U.S. is the biggest contributor accounting for about 90% of the region’s revenue from increased procedure volumes and technology adoption.

The U.S. Trocars Market was valued at USD 182.49 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 333.82 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.98%. Increasing laparoscopic surgery volumes, expanding robotic-assisted procedures, rising outpatient surgical demand, and continuous adoption of disposable trocars are driving market expansion across the United States.

The Europe Trocars Market was valued at USD 260.96 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 476.12 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.20%. Growth is supported by increasing minimally invasive surgery adoption, aging populations, advanced surgical infrastructure, and continued investments in laparoscopic technologies across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Nordic countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the Trocars Market due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising surgical procedure volumes, increasing medical tourism, and greater adoption of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgery across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Stryker Corporation

Applied Medical Resources Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

CONMED Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Genicon Inc.

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Covidien (Medtronic)

Surgiquest Inc. (Conmed)

Lagis Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Grena Ltd.

Pajunk Medical Products

Unimax Medical Systems

Endopath (Ethicon)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments:

2025 : Medtronic launched its Signia Tri-Staple 2.0 laparoscopic trocar system with integrated tissue thickness sensing, reporting a 31% reduction in port-site complications in clinical validation.

: Medtronic launched its Signia Tri-Staple 2.0 laparoscopic trocar system with integrated tissue thickness sensing, reporting a 31% reduction in port-site complications in clinical validation. 2025: Applied Medical introduced its Kii Balloon Blunt Tip trocar system with a radially expanding balloon dilator, reducing port-site hernia incidence to less than 0.1%.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISPOSABLE & REUSABLE TROCAR ADOPTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand infection control-driven procurement trends across hospital value analysis committees globally.

– helps you understand infection control-driven procurement trends across hospital value analysis committees globally. BLADELESS & OPTICAL TROCAR SAFETY METRICS – helps you evaluate clinical outcome data supporting tissue-dilation and visualization-guided access technologies globally.

– helps you evaluate clinical outcome data supporting tissue-dilation and visualization-guided access technologies globally. ROBOTIC SURGERY COMPATIBILITY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand for robotic arm-docking trocar systems across expanding platform installations globally.

– helps you analyze demand for robotic arm-docking trocar systems across expanding platform installations globally. GENERAL SURGERY & AMBULATORY CENTER DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you uncover procedure volume shifts toward outpatient laparoscopic settings globally.

– helps you uncover procedure volume shifts toward outpatient laparoscopic settings globally. EMERGING MARKET SURGICAL INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in expanding hospital and medical tourism capacity globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in expanding hospital and medical tourism capacity globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TROCARS MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Trocars Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 932 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Disposable Trocars, Reusable Trocars)

• By Type (Bladeless Trocars, Optical Trocars, Blunt Trocars, Bladed Trocars)

• By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Bariatric Surgery, Urology, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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