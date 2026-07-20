Mid-America Aerotech Brings Online Emergency Flotation and Naval Decoy System Product Line

WEST FARGO, N.D., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-America Aerotech, LLC (MAA), a VRC Metal Systems, LLC (VRC) subsidiary and leading provider of aircraft repair, production, and advanced component solutions has brought online the Aerospace Pneumatic Product portfolio they purchased from Moog, Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A and MOG.B), in 2025. The portfolio includes Emergency Flotation Systems for helicopters, DLF-3B Naval Decoy Launch Systems, Emergency Evacuation Slides and other similar hardware. The acquisition strengthens MAA’s position in the defense and aerospace markets while reinforcing its role as a trusted supplier of mission-critical survivability systems for military and commercial platforms worldwide.



“These flotation and decoy systems are proven, fielded technologies that play a critical role in aircraft survivability and emergency response,” said Tim Gellerson, CEO of Mid-America Aerotech and Chief Strategy Officer of VRC Metal Systems. “By securing intellectual property, design authority, and long-term agreements on these platforms, we are positioning Mid-America Aerotech and VRC for sustainable growth while delivering best-in-class support to our defense and commercial customers.”

Emergency Flotation Systems (EFS) on helicopters significantly enhance the safety of helicopter operations overwater. The systems are designed to prevent the airframe from sinking in the event of a crash landing on water. Their purpose is to minimize the risks associated with emergency water landings, ultimately saving lives. The EFS product lines support multiple proven platforms, including Sikorsky S-92 medium-lift helicopters in commercial and military service, Sikorsky S-70A (Blackhawk), India’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and additional rotorcraft such as the Agusta A109, Bell 212/214, and Kaman Sea Sprite.

The Naval Decoy System, known as the DLF-3B, is a passive radar decoy used by the Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy, and others, to counter radar-homing anti-ship missiles. It is designed to mimic a ship's radar signature and can float for up to three hours, providing a crucial layer of defense against missile threats. The DLF-3B naval decoy system serves U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Japanese navies.

The pneumatic product lines have a long service history, strong aftermarket demand, and a stable, long-term outlook driven by in-service fleets that will remain active for many years. For 2026, MAA has secured new agreements and order commitments, including a multi-year U.S. Navy award for DLF-3B naval decoy vessel assemblies with deliveries beginning in 2026, continued S-92 aftermarket work, and a robust order book with helicopter original equipment manufacturers for flotation systems and inflators. Together, these agreements support a solid backlog and a clear path for continued growth in both original equipment and aftermarket services. MAA projects sales to exceed 250 million dollars over the next 15-20 years of performance.

The acquisition from Moog included intellectual property, product inventory, and specialized test equipment and tooling. This comprehensive transfer establishes MAA as the sole-source provider for these required hardware systems on several key platforms. Ownership of this intellectual property enables MAA to act as full design, manufacturing, and overhaul authority, improving cost efficiency, responsiveness, and the ability to invest in product improvements.



“This acquisition is an exciting step forward for the future growth of both MAA and VRC. This strengthens MAA as a leading supplier of flight safety critical hardware and positions VRC to capitalize on the expanded use of cold spray technology within the aerospace industry,” said Rob Hrabe, CEO of VRC Metal Systems.

MAA is AS9100D and AS9110C certified and holds FAA Part 145, EASA, and UK 145 repair station approvals. As the current approved vendor for S-92 flotation overhauls, MAA is well positioned to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of supply for existing customers.

“We are committed to a seamless experience for our customers,” Gellerson added. “Our priorities are continuity of supply, responsive aftermarket support, and targeted engineering investment to keep these systems reliable, maintainable, and relevant as mission needs evolve.”

About Mid-America Aerotech, LLC

Mid-America Aerotech (MAA) is an international maintainer and manufacturer of aviation hardware, specializing in hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, and other mission-critical components for commercial and military operators. As a FAA Part 145/EASA repair station with AS9100 certification, MAA combines deep repair and overhaul expertise with advanced technologies such as cold spray additive repair to extend the life and performance of high-value components. Mid-America Aerotech is a wholly owned subsidiary of VRC Metal Systems, LLC, headquartered in Box Elder, SD.

For more information, visit: www.maaero.com



About VRC Metal Systems

VRC is the sole Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of high pressure, portable, hand-held cold spray equipment, currently leading the U.S. cold spray market while employing the world’s leading experts in cold spray process development. While development of aerospace and defense repair applications is ongoing, the company is expanding its technologies to a growing number of commercial entities for use in both industrial repair and innovative advanced manufacturing process applications.

For more information, visit: www.vrcmetalsystems.com

Media Contact

Rachael Weiland

rachael.weiland@vrcmetalsystems.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/539d02bb-67b5-4426-a78f-6257cabbedb8