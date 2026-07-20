WellSpan Health earns six Newsweek honors as one of America’s greatest workplaces in 2026

York, Pa., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflecting its commitment to fostering a workplace culture where team members feel supported, valued and empowered to grow in their careers, WellSpan Health has earned recognition in six categories from Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group in 2026:

The results are based on an evaluation of publicly available data and a confidential nationwide employee survey based on more than 580,000 employee interviews and over 4.9 million company reviews nationwide marking this one of the largest independent workplace culture studies in the United States.

“At WellSpan, our team members are the heart of everything we do and the care we provide across the communities we serve,” said Ashley Zinn, senior vice president and chief people officer, WellSpan Health. “These recognitions reflect our commitment to creating a workplace where our team members can build meaningful careers, support their families and find purpose in the work they do each day. These recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect the experiences of the people who make our mission possible.”

As one of the largest employers in Pennsylvania, WellSpan offers team members a comprehensive benefits package, opportunities for career advancement, education assistance programs, flexible work options where appropriate and resources designed to support employees through every stage of life and career. The health system also continues to invest in workforce development initiatives that help attract, develop and retain talented healthcare professionals across the communities it serves.

"We all want to work somewhere we feel valued,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek Editor-In-Chief. “Our newest research celebrates the companies making that a reality. When businesses put their people first, everyone wins — employees are happier, productivity goes up and the company thrives. These rankings shine a light on the workplaces truly getting it right for their teams.”

To learn more about career opportunities at WellSpan Health, visit JoinWellSpan.org.