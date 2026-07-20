Wowza Launches Video Intelligence Framework to Turn Any Live Stream into Real-Time Action on Your Terms

DENVER, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, whose streaming software powers more than 35,000 video deployments and 200,000 running server instances across 170-plus countries, today announced the general availability of the Wowza Video Intelligence Framework (VIF)®: the intelligence layer for live video.

VIF transforms live video into real-time intelligence. Built directly into Wowza Streaming Engine, it continuously analyzes live camera feeds, detects what matters, and turns those insights into actions by alerting operators, annotating video, and triggering automated workflows across the systems organizations use every day.

Building on VIF's ability to transform live video into real-time intelligence, Wowza is also partnering with NVIDIA to introduce real-time video authenticity detection. By integrating NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector (SVD), VIF will enable organizations to identify synthetic and manipulated content directly within live video streams, bringing the world's most accurate AI-generated video detector into production environments. As part of Wowza's Video Compliance offering, this capability is built natively into VIF and can be deployed on premises, at the edge, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. Together, Wowza's flexible deployment platform and NVIDIA's industry-leading AI enable organizations to verify the authenticity of live video at enterprise scale while keeping sensitive video entirely within their own infrastructure, delivering a new standard for trusted, compliant, and sovereign AI-powered video.

Turning Billions of Cameras Into Intelligent Sensors

Organizations have already made significant investments into cameras, video networks, and streaming infrastructure. With more than one billion cameras deployed globally and over 99% of footage never watched, most video investments produce little real-time operational value.

VIF changes this by transforming live video into real-time intelligence that detects, alerts, annotates, and takes action automatically. Instead of relying on people to watch screens, organizations can identify critical events as they happen and integrate those insights directly into operational workflows.

With VIF, organizations unlock the full value of the video infrastructure they already own. Cameras stop being passive recording devices and become intelligent sensors that improve security, automate operations, reduce risk, and enable faster, data-driven decisions.

VIF Brings Intelligence to Live Video for Real-Time Action

VIF transforms live video into real-time intelligence. Built directly into Wowza Streaming Engine, it continuously analyzes live video streams, detects what matters, and turns those insights into action by alerting operators, annotating events, and triggering automated workflows. Organizations can deploy their own AI models or third-party models, including NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector (SVD), on the infrastructure they already own, enabling real-time intelligence while keeping video, data, and AI under their control.

"Our vision has always been that video will become the primary source of data for understanding the world," said Krish Kumar, CEO of Wowza. "For more than two decades, we've helped organizations deliver video wherever they need it. Today, with more than 200,000 Wowza instances running worldwide, VIF represents the next evolution of that platform. Instead of simply transporting and storing video, VIF enables organizations to understand it, take action on it, and turn every live stream into a source of real-time operational intelligence. That's why we're proud to partner with NVIDIA to integrate the world's most accurate AI-generated video detector into VIF, extending the platform with real-time video authenticity and compliance capabilities that customers can deploy anywhere without compromising control of their data."

Built for Organizations That Need Flexibility, Cost Control, and AI Sovereignty

VIF is built for organizations that want the benefits of AI without giving up control of their infrastructure, data, or operating costs. Whether deployed entirely in the cloud, fully on premises, at the edge, in an air-gapped environment, or as a hybrid architecture, VIF gives customers the freedom to deploy AI where it makes the most technical, operational, and financial sense.

Unlike cloud-only AI services, VIF allows organizations to run AI models locally. Video never needs to leave the customer's environment, giving organizations complete control over sensitive data while dramatically reducing ongoing inference and token costs. Customers can leverage their own GPU infrastructure and run models offline, eliminating dependency on external AI services and enabling real-time intelligence even in disconnected environments.

For organizations where security, compliance, latency, and cost matter, VIF delivers enterprise AI without compromising flexibility or sovereignty.

Key capabilities include:

Deploy anywhere – Run VIF in the cloud, on premises, at the edge, air-gapped, or in a hybrid architecture using the same platform.

– Run VIF in the cloud, on premises, at the edge, air-gapped, or in a hybrid architecture using the same platform. Control your costs – Run AI inference locally on your own infrastructure to significantly reduce or eliminate recurring token and cloud inference costs.

– Run AI inference locally on your own infrastructure to significantly reduce or eliminate recurring token and cloud inference costs. Complete data sovereignty – Video, metadata, models, and AI outputs remain under your control, helping meet strict compliance and regulatory requirements.

– Video, metadata, models, and AI outputs remain under your control, helping meet strict compliance and regulatory requirements. Offline AI inference – Continue analyzing video even without internet connectivity or access to external AI services.

– Continue analyzing video even without internet connectivity or access to external AI services. Air-gapped by design – No telemetry, no runtime license phone-home, and no external dependencies after deployment.

– No telemetry, no runtime license phone-home, and no external dependencies after deployment. Leverage existing infrastructure – Deploy on existing servers, GPUs, and edge devices without replacing your current video environment.

– Deploy on existing servers, GPUs, and edge devices without replacing your current video environment. Model freedom – VIF is model-agnostic. Use Wowza's production-ready models, deploy your own trained models, or integrate third-party models such as NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector (SVD). As AI advances, new models can be adopted without changing the underlying platform.



From federal agencies and defense organizations to healthcare, financial services, utilities, and industrial operators, VIF gives organizations the flexibility to deploy AI on their own terms, maintaining complete control over where AI runs, how data is managed, and how costs are optimized. The result is a future-proof AI platform that eliminates vendor lock-in, minimizes token costs, and gives customers full ownership of their video intelligence strategy.

Built for Developers, Partners, and Platform Builders

VIF is built on the same APIs, SDKs, and extension frameworks that developers already use to customize and extend Wowza. This allows platform providers, systems integrators, and software developers to embed video intelligence directly into their own products and build custom detection-to-action workflows without being constrained by black-box AI platforms or rigid templates.

Whether it's triggering business workflows, integrating with existing VMS, PSIM, ERP, CRM, or IoT platforms, automating alerts, orchestrating downstream actions, or creating entirely new AI-powered applications, VIF provides the building blocks while allowing partners to maintain complete control over the user experience and business logic.

By building on Wowza's proven APIs and developer ecosystem, partners can accelerate development, reduce integration complexity, and focus on creating value-added applications instead of building and maintaining the underlying video infrastructure. This enables them to deliver highly customized, intelligent video solutions that evolve alongside their customers' requirements and advances in AI.

Availability

The Wowza Video Intelligence Framework is generally available beginning July 20, 2026. VIF ships with production-grade models at launch, including an RF-DETR object detection model and CLIP-based scene analysis. NVIDIA's Synthetic Video Detector is available through VIF for customers running supported NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Wowza will showcase the framework through dedicated customer briefings focused on security, public safety, transportation, and industrial operations.

For more information or to request a demo: wowza.com/video-intelligence-framework

About Wowza

Wowza provides flexible video infrastructure solutions that power live and on-demand experiences across surveillance, events, entertainment, and more. Trusted by developers and technical teams worldwide, Wowza stands apart for its unmatched deployment control, reliability, and extensibility. Whether streaming from air-gapped networks or hyperscale cloud, customers rely on Wowza to embed scalable video in the most demanding environments without compromising on customization or control. With purpose-built tools, deep protocol support, and expert engineering support, Wowza helps teams build video workflows that just work, anywhere video needs to go. Learn more at www.wowza.com

Media Contact:

Alex Gammelgard

alex.gammelgard@wowza.com