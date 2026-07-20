J. Rotbart & Co. Releases Market Analysis on Gold’s Weekly Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

Hong Kong, HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Rotbart & Co., an international precious-metals consultancy specializing in the acquisition, secure storage, and structuring of physical bullion, releases a market analysis examining why spot gold fell about 2.6% in the week to 17 July during the conflict between the United States and Iran. The analysis notes that spot gold briefly traded below US$4,000 an ounce, its lowest level since 1 July, even as Brent crude rose roughly 16% over the same five sessions. J. Rotbart & Co. explains that higher oil and shipping costs can feed inflation expectations, support higher interest-rate expectations, and increase the cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold. The release also reviews physical-market conditions in Singapore and Hong Kong and discusses allocated precious-metal ownership and insured transfers between vaults.

Mr. Joshua Rotbart (LLM, MBA), Founder at JRotbart.com

Few expect that from a war week. Over the same five sessions, Brent crude rose roughly 16% as strikes near the Strait of Hormuz restricted oil flows. Futures markets priced a roughly 58% chance of a US interest-rate increase in September, according to CME FedWatch data.

Why conflict pushed gold down, not up

The same event is pulling gold in opposite directions. Geopolitical risk normally lifts demand for defensive assets. But this conflict has also raised the price of oil and shipping. Higher energy costs feed into inflation. If inflation persists, interest rates tend to rise, and bond yields rise with them.

That matters because gold pays no income. When cash and bonds yield more, the cost of holding gold goes up. Expectations of higher US rates have also supported the US dollar, which makes gold dearer for buyers in other currencies. This week, those forces appear to have outweighed gold's immediate defensive support.

"War does not automatically lift gold, and it never has," said Joshua Rotbart, Founder of J. Rotbart & Co. "Markets weigh several forces at once. This week, the inflation and interest-rate effects of higher oil prices carried more weight than the instinct to seek shelter. That is normal market behaviour, not a sign that gold has stopped serving a defensive role."

The view from Singapore and Hong Kong

Asia's physical hubs have stayed calm. Gold in Singapore changed hands between a US$1 discount and a US$2 premium to global spot, and in Hong Kong between a US$1 discount and a US$1.70 premium. Ranges that narrow point to steady, price-sensitive buying, not a scramble for metal.

Hong Kong dealers had flagged US$4,000 as strong support, with buying interest likely below it. The level gave way briefly on Friday. China's central bank added 14.93 tonnes of gold in June, and helped stabilize prices with a 20th consecutive month of purchases.

Short-term price, long-term decision

The contrast is the lesson. Wholesale prices moved on rates and the dollar; Asia's physical buyers kept to their own schedule. Geopolitical developments may push private investors to diversify into gold, whose share of private portfolios still remains historically low.

"There is a difference between speculating gold around headlines and owning allocated precious metal as a generational wealth strategy," Rotbart said. "The first is a position on next week's price. The second is about how your wealth is structured, held and protected across decades and jurisdictions. One difficult week for the spot price changes nothing about the second."

For metal concentrated in one location, especially near the conflict, allocated ownership has a practical advantage: it can be moved. J. Rotbart & Co. arranges insured precious metals transfers between its vaults worldwide, including Singapore and Hong Kong.

"In a week like this, the useful question is not where the price closes on Friday," Rotbart said. "It is where your metal sits, and whether you can move out of harm’s way when circumstances change. Allocated storage in stable jurisdictions, with insured transfer between vaults, is a secure and pragmatic answer. It turns a geopolitical headline into a logistical matter you have already planned for."

About J. Rotbart & Co.

J. Rotbart & Co. is an international precious-metals consultancy specializing in the acquisition, secure storage, and structuring of physical bullion for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Founded in 2016, the firm operates offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tel Aviv, and the Philippines, and works with a global network of independently operated vaults across key financial jurisdictions. J. Rotbart & Co. advises private investors, family offices, and institutions seeking long-term capital protection through allocated, fully segregated precious-metal ownership.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-PvzlkZpnZg