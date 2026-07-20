Green Industry Pros Names Vectorworks Landmark a 2026 Editor's Choice Award Winner

Columbia, MD, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Industry Pros, a top source for landscape professionals, selects Vectorworks Landmark 2026 as one of the winners of this year’s Editor’s Choice award, which recognizes the hottest products, equipment, and software in the landscape industry. Landmark 2026 was once again recognized as one of the industry's most innovative and impactful products, based on evaluation by the publication's editorial team and advisory board.

“The job is tough enough. Pros need quality solutions designed to increase their crews' productivity and efficiency, no matter what's on the schedule. When these solutions also deliver comfort and safety through ingenuity, they truly make a difference. That’s why it’s my honor to present the recipients of this year's Green Industry Pros Editor’s Choice award,” said Jonathan Kozlowski, Editor-in-Chief of Green Industry Pros.

As the industry-leading, landscape-focused software solution for landscape architects and designers, Landmark 2026 empowers you to cut through the busywork and create smarter, more ecologically supportive landscapes. With features like the Sustainability Dashboard and Plant Style Manager, designers can boost automation, enable seamless customization, and simplify compliance—providing more freedom to design without limits while keeping projects profitable and on schedule.

"It's rewarding to see Landmark 2026 recognized by Green Industry Pros, and even more rewarding to know the real and lasting impact it's making on our customers’ projects every day," said Eric Gilbey, PLA, ASLA, APLD Vectorworks Senior Product Marketing Manager. "From streamlining workflows to supporting more sustainable design decisions, Landmark helps landscape professionals spend less time managing complexity and more time creating exceptional landscapes."

Discover how Vectorworks Landmark can enhance your workflows and bring your ideas to life. Visit vectorworks.net/landmark to learn more, start a free trial, or explore the Vectorworks Public Roadmap to preview upcoming features.

View the full list of winners on the Green Industry Pros website.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. develops design and BIM software that empowers designers across the built environment and entertainment industries to move from concept to final deliverables while preserving creative control. Its integrated platform combines 3D modeling, BIM, visualization, and documentation in a single interface, helping teams share ideas clearly, adapt to evolving project demands, and deliver exceptional experiences with open workflows and intelligent, cloud enabled tools. The Vectorworks portfolio also includes the award-winning Morpholio apps, extending the design process across mobile and desktop so ideas stay connected from inspiration to execution. Part of the Nemetschek Group, Vectorworks supports designers in more than 85 countries. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

About Green Industry Pros

Green Industry Pros is the top source for landscape professionals, reaching landscape contractors, architects, and design builders, ground maintenance facilities, and chemical lawn care companies in search of information on the latest products, trends, and business strategies. Go to greenindustrypros.com for additional information.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. Learn more at iron.markets.

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