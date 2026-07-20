Electric Lawn Mowers Market to Reach USD 18.37 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.61% CAGR

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This market research report examines the global electric lawn mowers market, projected to grow from USD 11.79 billion in 2026 to USD 18.37 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.61%. It assesses the technologies, regulatory developments, regional conditions, competitive factors, and end-user requirements shaping demand for corded, battery-powered, ride-on, zero-turn, and robotic lawn mowers. The insights support strategic planning, market entry decisions, and the identification of emerging opportunities across residential, commercial, and municipal applications.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Electric lawn mowers are becoming mainstream as users seek quieter operation, lower tailpipe emissions, simpler maintenance, and greater convenience. Regulatory action targeting emissions and noise from gasoline-powered small engines is accelerating adoption, while advances in lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors, charging systems, and connected controls are expanding practical use cases.

Interchangeable battery platforms are strengthening equipment ecosystems by allowing users to power mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and other garden tools with compatible batteries. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on runtime, cutting performance, affordability, safety, repairability, service support, and sustainability credentials.

Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Robotic mowers are shifting lawn care from periodic manual work to continuous automated maintenance. Sensors, app-based scheduling, GPS assistance, boundary systems, and vision-enabled navigation improve convenience and support more complex operating environments.

Artificial intelligence can enhance obstacle detection, boundary recognition, route optimization, grass-height adaptation, predictive maintenance, weather-aware scheduling, and theft deterrence. In commercial fleets, AI also supports battery-cycle analysis, service planning, blade-wear monitoring, and route efficiency. Understanding these capabilities enables buyers and product developers to prioritize technologies with the strongest operational and commercial value.

Adoption remains dependent on transparent safety design, cybersecurity, data privacy, dependable navigation, and compliance with electrical and machine safety standards.

Regional and Country Insights

. North America: High residential lawn ownership, mature retail networks, and restrictions on gasoline-powered equipment support strong demand. The United States leads regulatory momentum, while Canada requires products suited to seasonal use and cold-weather storage.

. Europe: Environmental policy, battery regulations, noise controls, and public procurement standards create favorable conditions. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain show strong potential for cordless and robotic solutions.

. Asia-Pacific: China combines manufacturing scale with growing smart-equipment demand. Japan and South Korea favor compact, automated products, while Australia benefits from detached housing and an established lawn care culture. India presents emerging opportunities in premium housing, hospitality, campuses, and institutional landscaping.

. Latin America: Brazil and Mexico offer opportunities in condominium communities, commercial landscaping, and urban green-space maintenance, although affordability remains influential.

. Middle East and Africa: Demand is concentrated in hospitality properties, irrigated communities, sports facilities, institutional campuses, and municipal landscapes. Heat resistance, electricity reliability, spare parts access, and service coverage remain important considerations.

The regional analysis allows decision-makers to compare regulatory readiness, customer needs, infrastructure constraints, and channel maturity when evaluating expansion priorities.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants

. Develop portfolios aligned with small lawns, large residential properties, commercial fleets, municipal sites, and autonomous maintenance.

. Improve runtime, charging speed, cutting consistency, battery replacement options, recyclability, and weather resistance.

. Strengthen robotic navigation, obstacle detection, theft protection, application usability, and support for slopes and complex layouts.

. Provide fleet-planning tools, charging strategies, operator training, spare parts, warranties, and accessible repair networks.

. Monitor emissions, noise, battery, recycling, electrical, and product safety regulations across target markets.

. Build resilient supply chains for batteries, motors, chargers, electronics, blades, and service components.

These priorities provide a practical framework for mitigating supply, compliance, and adoption risks while building a defensible competitive position.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to reach USD 18.37 billion by 2032, expanding at a 7.61% CAGR.

. Battery innovation, environmental regulation, and robotic automation are the principal growth catalysts.

. AI is increasing mower safety, efficiency, autonomy, and fleet-management value.

. Regional opportunities vary according to regulation, lawn culture, climate, affordability, retail access, and service readiness.

. Long-term success requires dependable performance, intuitive operation, credible sustainability claims, and robust after-sales support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. New Revenue Opportunities

3.5. Next-Generation Business Models

3.6. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hover Mower

7.3. Ride-On

7.4. Robotic

7.5. Walk-Behind



8. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Power Source

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Corded Electric

8.3. Cordless Electric

8.3.1. Lithium-Ion

8.3.2. Nickel-Cadmium



9. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Motor Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Brushed

9.3. Brushless

9.4. Induction



10. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Blade Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cylinder

10.3. Lift Blades

10.4. Mulching

10.5. Standard



11. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Commercial

11.2.1. Landscaping Companies

11.2.2. Municipalities

11.3. Residential

11.3.1. Multi-Family Homes

11.3.2. Single-Family Homes



12. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Offline

12.2.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

12.2.2. Specialty Stores

12.3. Online

12.3.1. Brand Websites

12.3.2. eCommerce Marketplaces



13. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Region

13.1. Asia-Pacific

13.2. North America

13.3. Latin America

13.4. Europe

13.5. Middle East

13.6. Africa



14. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Germany

15.3. China

15.4. United Kingdom

15.5. India

15.6. Japan

15.7. Russia

15.8. Brazil

15.9. Canada

15.10. Italy

15.11. Mexico

15.12. France

15.13. Spain

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

16.3. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.3.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.3.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.4. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.5. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.6. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025



17. Company Profiles

17.1. Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

17.2. AriensCo GmbH

17.3. BAD BOY JOE LLC

17.4. Caterpillar Inc.

17.5. Chervon Holdings Limited

17.6. Deere & Company

17.7. Doosan Bobcat by Doosan Corporation

17.8. Greenworks North America, LLC

17.9. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

17.10. Husqvarna Group

17.11. iRobot Corp.

17.12. Jacobsen by Textron Inc.

17.13. Kingdom Technologies Ltd

17.14. Kubota Corporation

17.15. MAKITA CORPORATION

17.16. Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.

17.17. NINGBO DAYE GARDEN MACHINERY CO., LTD.

17.18. Positec Tool Corporation

17.19. Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH by Robert Bosch GmbH

17.20. RYOBI Limited by Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

17.21. SCAG Power Equipment by Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.

17.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

17.23. STIGA S.p.A.

17.24. STIHL HOLDING AG & CO. KG

17.25. Swisher Inc.

17.26. Toro Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22hgiy

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