Electric Lawn Mowers Market to Reach USD 18.37 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.61% CAGR

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market research report examines the global electric lawn mowers market, projected to grow from USD 11.79 billion in 2026 to USD 18.37 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.61%. It assesses the technologies, regulatory developments, regional conditions, competitive factors, and end-user requirements shaping demand for corded, battery-powered, ride-on, zero-turn, and robotic lawn mowers. The insights support strategic planning, market entry decisions, and the identification of emerging opportunities across residential, commercial, and municipal applications.
Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers
Electric lawn mowers are becoming mainstream as users seek quieter operation, lower tailpipe emissions, simpler maintenance, and greater convenience. Regulatory action targeting emissions and noise from gasoline-powered small engines is accelerating adoption, while advances in lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors, charging systems, and connected controls are expanding practical use cases.
Interchangeable battery platforms are strengthening equipment ecosystems by allowing users to power mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and other garden tools with compatible batteries. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on runtime, cutting performance, affordability, safety, repairability, service support, and sustainability credentials.
Technology and Artificial Intelligence
Robotic mowers are shifting lawn care from periodic manual work to continuous automated maintenance. Sensors, app-based scheduling, GPS assistance, boundary systems, and vision-enabled navigation improve convenience and support more complex operating environments.
Artificial intelligence can enhance obstacle detection, boundary recognition, route optimization, grass-height adaptation, predictive maintenance, weather-aware scheduling, and theft deterrence. In commercial fleets, AI also supports battery-cycle analysis, service planning, blade-wear monitoring, and route efficiency. Understanding these capabilities enables buyers and product developers to prioritize technologies with the strongest operational and commercial value.
Adoption remains dependent on transparent safety design, cybersecurity, data privacy, dependable navigation, and compliance with electrical and machine safety standards.
Regional and Country Insights
. North America: High residential lawn ownership, mature retail networks, and restrictions on gasoline-powered equipment support strong demand. The United States leads regulatory momentum, while Canada requires products suited to seasonal use and cold-weather storage.
. Europe: Environmental policy, battery regulations, noise controls, and public procurement standards create favorable conditions. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain show strong potential for cordless and robotic solutions.
. Asia-Pacific: China combines manufacturing scale with growing smart-equipment demand. Japan and South Korea favor compact, automated products, while Australia benefits from detached housing and an established lawn care culture. India presents emerging opportunities in premium housing, hospitality, campuses, and institutional landscaping.
. Latin America: Brazil and Mexico offer opportunities in condominium communities, commercial landscaping, and urban green-space maintenance, although affordability remains influential.
. Middle East and Africa: Demand is concentrated in hospitality properties, irrigated communities, sports facilities, institutional campuses, and municipal landscapes. Heat resistance, electricity reliability, spare parts access, and service coverage remain important considerations.
The regional analysis allows decision-makers to compare regulatory readiness, customer needs, infrastructure constraints, and channel maturity when evaluating expansion priorities.
Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants
. Develop portfolios aligned with small lawns, large residential properties, commercial fleets, municipal sites, and autonomous maintenance.
. Improve runtime, charging speed, cutting consistency, battery replacement options, recyclability, and weather resistance.
. Strengthen robotic navigation, obstacle detection, theft protection, application usability, and support for slopes and complex layouts.
. Provide fleet-planning tools, charging strategies, operator training, spare parts, warranties, and accessible repair networks.
. Monitor emissions, noise, battery, recycling, electrical, and product safety regulations across target markets.
. Build resilient supply chains for batteries, motors, chargers, electronics, blades, and service components.
These priorities provide a practical framework for mitigating supply, compliance, and adoption risks while building a defensible competitive position.
Key Takeaways from This Report
. The market is forecast to reach USD 18.37 billion by 2032, expanding at a 7.61% CAGR.
. Battery innovation, environmental regulation, and robotic automation are the principal growth catalysts.
. AI is increasing mower safety, efficiency, autonomy, and fleet-management value.
. Regional opportunities vary according to regulation, lawn culture, climate, affordability, retail access, and service readiness.
. Long-term success requires dependable performance, intuitive operation, credible sustainability claims, and robust after-sales support.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$11.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$18.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. New Revenue Opportunities
3.5. Next-Generation Business Models
3.6. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hover Mower
7.3. Ride-On
7.4. Robotic
7.5. Walk-Behind
8. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Power Source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Corded Electric
8.3. Cordless Electric
8.3.1. Lithium-Ion
8.3.2. Nickel-Cadmium
9. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Motor Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Brushed
9.3. Brushless
9.4. Induction
10. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Blade Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cylinder
10.3. Lift Blades
10.4. Mulching
10.5. Standard
11. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Commercial
11.2.1. Landscaping Companies
11.2.2. Municipalities
11.3. Residential
11.3.1. Multi-Family Homes
11.3.2. Single-Family Homes
12. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Offline
12.2.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
12.2.2. Specialty Stores
12.3. Online
12.3.1. Brand Websites
12.3.2. eCommerce Marketplaces
13. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Region
13.1. Asia-Pacific
13.2. North America
13.3. Latin America
13.4. Europe
13.5. Middle East
13.6. Africa
14. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Electric Lawn Mowers Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Germany
15.3. China
15.4. United Kingdom
15.5. India
15.6. Japan
15.7. Russia
15.8. Brazil
15.9. Canada
15.10. Italy
15.11. Mexico
15.12. France
15.13. Spain
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
16.3. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.3.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.3.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.4. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.5. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.6. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
17.2. AriensCo GmbH
17.3. BAD BOY JOE LLC
17.4. Caterpillar Inc.
17.5. Chervon Holdings Limited
17.6. Deere & Company
17.7. Doosan Bobcat by Doosan Corporation
17.8. Greenworks North America, LLC
17.9. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
17.10. Husqvarna Group
17.11. iRobot Corp.
17.12. Jacobsen by Textron Inc.
17.13. Kingdom Technologies Ltd
17.14. Kubota Corporation
17.15. MAKITA CORPORATION
17.16. Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc.
17.17. NINGBO DAYE GARDEN MACHINERY CO., LTD.
17.18. Positec Tool Corporation
17.19. Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH by Robert Bosch GmbH
17.20. RYOBI Limited by Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
17.21. SCAG Power Equipment by Metalcraft of Mayville, Inc.
17.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
17.23. STIGA S.p.A.
17.24. STIHL HOLDING AG & CO. KG
17.25. Swisher Inc.
17.26. Toro Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22hgiy
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