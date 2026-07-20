MemeToro Announces $80,178 Raised During Stage 4 Public Presale

MemeToro announced a new Stage 4 presale milestone as the company continues expanding its AI-powered blockchain ecosystem on the BNB Chain.





SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has announced continued progress in Stage 4 of its public presale, with more than $80,178.47 raised toward the current funding target. The latest milestone supports ongoing development of its AI-powered blockchain ecosystem, which is being built on the BNB Chain.

MemeToro presale Stage 4 has reached 73.28% of its current fundraising target of $109,411.90. The $MT token is currently available at $0.00232 during this phase of the presale as MemeToro continues expanding its platform.

Continued Growth During Stage 4

MemeToro said the latest fundraising milestone reflects continued participation as the company advances its product roadmap.

The $MT token will serve as the utility token across the MemeToro ecosystem, supporting AI-powered blockchain applications, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and additional platform services currently under development.

According to the company, funds raised during the presale will contribute to continued product development, infrastructure improvements, and ecosystem expansion.

The company plans to continue introducing new platform features as development progresses.

Long-Term Vision for Exchange Listings and Memecoin Discovery

MemeToro is developing its platform on the BNB Chain, which continues to introduce infrastructure improvements designed to support decentralized applications.

MemeToro's long-term roadmap includes expanding the utility of the $MT token alongside broader ecosystem growth. Planned initiatives include pursuing listings on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges following the public presale, subject to exchange approval and the completion of required listing processes.

MemeToro also aims to develop its platform into a dedicated destination for discovering, launching, tracking, and participating in memecoins.

The company is building an ecosystem that combines AI-powered token creation, live market rankings, decentralized prediction markets, and community tools within a single platform powered by the $MT utility token.

AI-Powered Memecoin Creation

One of the platform's planned features is an AI-powered memecoin creation tool that enables users to launch tokens without writing smart contracts.

According to the company, the tool is being developed to simplify token creation by automating key steps in the launch process.

MemeToro said the platform will support fair-launch models and bonding curve mechanisms, allowing projects to launch through a transparent, community-driven process. The company expects the feature to make memecoin creation more accessible while reducing technical barriers for users entering the blockchain ecosystem.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is a blockchain project developing an AI-powered ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The platform combines AI-powered blockchain applications, decentralized prediction markets, no-code token creation, staking, and community-focused tools through the $MT utility token. MemeToro aims to simplify blockchain participation while supporting innovation across decentralized technologies.

FAQs

1. What milestone has MemeToro reached in its Stage 4 presale?

MemeToro announced that Stage 4 of its public presale has raised $80,178.47, representing 73.28% of the current fundraising target of $109,411.90.

2. What is the $MT token used for?

The $MT token is designed to power the MemeToro ecosystem. The company plans to use it for AI-powered blockchain applications, decentralized prediction markets, staking, no-code token creation, and other platform features currently in development.

3. What features are planned for the MemeToro platform?

MemeToro is developing an ecosystem that includes AI-powered blockchain tools, decentralized prediction markets, no-code memecoin creation, staking, market analytics, and additional community-focused applications connected through the $MT utility token.

For more information, visit:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt