A Father's Gift, A World First: Six-Year-Old Becomes First Patient to Receive a Liver Transplant Through a Single Robotic Incision

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A father's decision to give part of his liver to save his son has resulted in a global medical first. King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) has performed the world's first liver transplant using a single-port robotic system, in a six-year-old boy who had suffered recurrent episodes of acute liver failure advancing minimally invasive robotic surgery into one of the most precise and complex fields of pediatric organ transplantation.

The transplant was made possible after the child's father donated the left lobe of his liver, a decision that gave the family new hope after a long and anxious journey with their son's illness. The procedure was completed successfully, with the child showing good early recovery, the liver graft functioning well, and no complications observed.

The patient had Wolcott-Rallison syndrome, a rare inherited disorder that causes early-onset diabetes and recurrent episodes of acute liver failure, placing him at repeated, life-threatening risk. The transplant addressed the most serious complication of the disease, offering him the chance at a more stable life while easing the medical and emotional burden on him and his family. He will continue to be followed for his underlying genetic condition and associated diabetes.

A single-port robotic system allows surgeons to introduce precision surgical instruments and a high-definition 3D camera through one small incision, unlike conventional multi-port robotic surgery, which requires several access points. Working through this single port, surgeons carried out the most delicate stages of the transplant inside a small child’s body, a confined surgical field that demands extremely precise handling of blood vessels and bile ducts, helping to reduce surgical impact, ease pain, and shorten both recovery time and hospital stay.

Prof. Dieter Broering, Executive Director of the Organ Transplant Center of Excellence and leader of the surgical team, said the success of this type of procedure depends not on the availability of technology alone, but on careful patient selection, meticulous surgical planning, and a team experienced in every stage of transplantation. He noted that the true value of surgical innovation lies in using technology to ease the burden on patients and their families, while upholding the highest standards of safety.

This milestone builds on a pioneering path KFSH began in 2023 with the world's first fully robotic liver transplant, which has since grown into an integrated programme with 165 cases performed to date, backed by more than 1,700 robotic living-donor liver resections. This accumulated expertise reflects KFSH's ability to turn landmark achievements into advanced clinical programmes that change the course of entire families' lives, expanding the use of robotics in highly complex transplant surgery and strengthening Saudi Arabia's position in medical innovation and healthcare excellence.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026 by Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f717fac0-6fc6-4f96-add8-64cc956115c9