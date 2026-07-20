Elev8 New Media Hosts Private Coastal Cleanup with Heal the Bay in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media , an award-winning public relations agency, today announced it will host a private coastal cleanup with Heal the Bay on July 29 in Santa Monica, California, through the organization’s “Suits on the Sand” corporate volunteer program.

The event will bring together Elev8 employees, clients, friends, and members of the local business community for an afternoon of environmental education and coastal cleanup along the Santa Monica shoreline.

“Suits on the Sand” is Heal the Bay’s corporate volunteer program, designed to give participating organizations a direct and engaging way to support the health of the Greater Los Angeles coastline. A Heal the Bay educator will begin the event with an overview of how pollution reaches the Santa Monica Bay and its effects on marine life, water quality, and surrounding communities. Participants will then take part in a timed, team-based cleanup, concluding with a weigh-in of the debris collected.

The event holds particular significance for Elev8, whose team has seen the lasting effects of the Palisades Fire firsthand. Friends and family members of the firm lost their homes and communities across the region continue to rebuild. By bringing together its broader community, Elev8 continues to support the local environment while contributing to the continued recovery and resilience of Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles is our home and we believe businesses have a responsibility to show up for the communities in which they operate,” said Jessica Starman, Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media. “California’s coastline is an important part of our shared identity, and this event gives our team, clients, friends, and business partners an opportunity to come together and make a meaningful, tangible contribution. We are proud to support Heal the Bay’s work and help protect one of our region’s most important natural resources.”

Elev8 regularly seeks opportunities to support the causes and communities that matter to its team. The firm views direct community engagement as an extension of its broader culture of collaboration, service, and civic responsibility.

About Heal the Bay

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit established in 1985 that is dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. The organization uses science, education, community collaboration, and advocacy to fulfill its mission of inspiring communities to take initiative in protecting and preserving the environment through informed action. For more information, visit www.healthebay.org .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning public relations firm specializing in earned media relations and integrated communications. Founded in 2018, the firm partners with high-growth and publicly traded companies across technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and finance. Elev8 is known for its senior-led model, deep relationships across financial and business media, and ability to operate with speed, precision, and discipline.