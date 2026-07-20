VINCI: Disclosure of transactions on shares from July 13, 2026, to July 17, 2026

Nanterre, July 20, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from July 13, 2026, to July 17, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 13,2026 to July 17,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 13/07/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 118,939072 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 14/07/2026 FR0000125486 50 000 118,693364 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 15/07/2026 FR0000125486 48 916 119,714806 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 16/07/2026 FR0000125486 45 290 119,342326 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 17/07/2026 FR0000125486 70 477 117,925664 XPAR TOTAL 264 683 118,8352

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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