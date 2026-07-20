VINCI: Disclosure of transactions on shares from July 13, 2026, to July 17, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, July 20, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from July 13, 2026, to July 17, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 13,2026 to July 17,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG8313/07/2026FR000012548650 000118,939072XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG8314/07/2026FR000012548650 000118,693364XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG8315/07/2026FR000012548648 916119,714806XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG8316/07/2026FR000012548645 290119,342326XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG8317/07/2026FR000012548670 477117,925664XPAR
        
   TOTAL264 683118,8352 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 13-07-26 to 17-07-26
GlobeNewswire

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