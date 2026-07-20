VINCI: Disclosure of transactions on shares from July 13, 2026, to July 17, 2026

Nanterre, July 20, 2026
Disclosure of transactions on shares
from July 13, 2026, to July 17, 2026
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 13,2026 to July 17,2026:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|213800WFQ334R8UXUG83
|13/07/2026
|FR0000125486
|50 000
|118,939072
|XPAR
|VINCI
|213800WFQ334R8UXUG83
|14/07/2026
|FR0000125486
|50 000
|118,693364
|XPAR
|VINCI
|213800WFQ334R8UXUG83
|15/07/2026
|FR0000125486
|48 916
|119,714806
|XPAR
|VINCI
|213800WFQ334R8UXUG83
|16/07/2026
|FR0000125486
|45 290
|119,342326
|XPAR
|VINCI
|213800WFQ334R8UXUG83
|17/07/2026
|FR0000125486
|70 477
|117,925664
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|264 683
|118,8352
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
Attachment