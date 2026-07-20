IMMX ALERT: Immix Biopharma Investigated for Securities Fraud Violations by Block & Leviton; Investors Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Immix Biopharma (Nasdaq: IMMX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Immix Biopharma investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/immx.

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Immix Biopharma or certain of its executives violated federal securities laws. According to news reports, a person who had been serving as an Immix executive under the name "Richard Graydon" was in fact allegedly a Rhode Island most-wanted fugitive named Ronald Fischer who had been operating under a false identity. Immix stated that the individual was terminated as of July 17, 2026 "for reasons unrelated to his activities at the Company" and that, given his short tenure, management believes there was no material effect on the business. On the day the report circulated, Immix shares fell approximately 10.83%.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Immix Biopharma common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Immix Biopharma, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com