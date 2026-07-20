JCDecaux connects 100% of its DOOH inventory to programmatic in 9 Latin American markets

Paris, 20 July 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the launch of its programmatic digital Out-of-Home (pDOOH) offering in 9 Latin American markets – Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Paraguay – reinforcing its commitment to innovation and the digitisation of Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising in the region. Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) is currently one of the fastest-growing media channels in the world, and Out-Of-Home (OOH) is significantly increasing its market share in Latin America, even surpassing television in some countries.

Through this new offering, brands and their agencies can plan, buy and optimise campaigns across JCDecaux’s digital inventory in an automated way, with greater precision, flexibility and efficiency. The programmatic solution covers a broad network of high-quality, high-reach digital media – streetside, in transport systems (metro and airports) and in shopping centres – enabling advertisers to reach both mass and finely segmented audiences in the region’s main cities and economic hubs.

Programmatic DOOH enables communication to be adapted to the consumer journey, audience behaviour and specific campaign objectives, increasing the relevance of each ad impression and improving media efficiency. For advertisers and agencies, this offering simplifies the integration of digital OOH into existing planning and trading workflows, providing transparency and metrics comparable with other digital media.

With this milestone, JCDecaux’s pDOOH buying is now available in 100% of the countries where the company operates in Latin America, across an inventory of more than 4,600 digital screens delivering an average of 8.2 billion impressions a month. This scale allows brands to rapidly build reach and frequency and seamlessly integrate OOH into omnichannel strategies.

JCDecaux’s programmatic inventory in the region is accessible via VIOOH, the leading premium global digital Out-of-Home Supply-Side Platform (SSP), integrated with more than 50 Demand-Side Platforms (DSP) worldwide, including Displayce and other major partners. With Displayce, now available in 79 countries, and VIOOH combined, JCDecaux offers a comprehensive, integrated Adtech suite, open to third parties and covering the entire value chain, positioning the company as a preferred partner for more powerful, flexible and contextualised campaigns.

Nicolas de Tapol, Managing Director Central America, South America & Caribbean at JCDecaux, said: “Today, advertisers demand flexibility, granularity and results. Our programmatic offering through VIOOH and its DSP connections lets them run campaigns based on audience data and specific contexts, with the impact of Out-of-Home and the agility of digital.”

Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at VIOOH, declared: “We are proud to be at the forefront of the evolution of OOH and to contribute to enhancing multi-channel digital strategies through programmatic technology and data analytics. We are very excited about the expansion of JCDecaux’s pDOOH offering in Latin America.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “This new step in the programmatic rollout of our Latin American portfolio confirms JCDecaux’s leadership in DOOH. Through our unique AdTech suite, we aim to provide advertisers and their agencies with the best Out-of-Home communication solutions. By combining VIOOH and Displayce, we provide advertisers with integrated, open and scalable solutions that make their campaigns more impactful and more accountable.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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