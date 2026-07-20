Northwestern Medicine Announces the Robert Havey, MD, Institute for Primary Care

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Medicine today announced the launch of the Northwestern Medicine Robert Havey, MD, Institute for Primary Care, a transformative new institute dedicated to advancing primary care delivery, education and innovation across the health system. The institute is made possible through a generous anonymous philanthropic gift in honor of Robert J. Havey, MD, a longtime Northwestern Medicine primary care physician, educator and leader.

This extraordinary contribution represents one of the most substantial philanthropic gifts in Northwestern Medicine’s history and among the most significant ever made in support of advancing the vital practice of primary care.

The Robert Havey, MD, Institute for Primary Care builds on Northwestern Medicine’s sustained commitment to expanding and strengthening primary care and will serve as a catalyst to develop a nationally recognized, integrated primary care model that sets new global standards for patient care.

“This is a transformational gift that will have a lasting impact on our health system and, most importantly, on the patients and communities we serve,” said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and chief executive officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. “Primary care is the foundation of better health. It is where relationships begin, prevention takes root and care is coordinated across every stage of life. The Robert Havey, MD, Institute for Primary Care will enable NM to accelerate strengthening primary care as the front door to Northwestern Medicine while expanding access, supporting our clinicians and enabling more proactive, connected care.”

The institute will be focused on optimizing the patient experience through individualized care, advanced technologies and innovative delivery models while fostering a dynamic clinical workforce and advancing the global conversation on the impact of primary care on health outcomes.

Northwestern Medicine will further expand access to high-quality primary care and develop innovative, team-based care models that integrate physicians, advanced practice providers, pharmacists and support staff. Efforts will include:

Enhancing connectivity so patients can more easily access care

Expanding support for patients with complex health needs

Recruiting top primary care clinicians to broaden reach and clinical excellence



The institute will launch a leading-edge professional development curriculum aimed at equipping current physicians with the latest knowledge and innovations while helping train the next generation of primary care clinicians.

Northwestern Medicine will lead the adoption of advanced technologies, including AI-enabled tools, to improve patient engagement, streamline clinical documentation and enhance care delivery.

The institute builds on more than a decade of investment in primary care across Northwestern Medicine, including innovations in proactive care, care coordination and advanced care planning. Today, Northwestern Medicine operates more than 70 primary care locations. These capabilities provide a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation.

Honoring the Legacy of Robert Havey, MD

Robert J. Havey, MD, has dedicated his career to primary care at Northwestern Medicine, serving as a trusted physician, educator and advocate for patients. He is a clinical professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and vice president of operations for Northwestern Medical Group and has long been committed to advancing primary care both locally and globally.

“While it is an honor to have this institute named after me and to have patients express their gratitude by investing in the future of Northwestern Medicine, the work of this institute is bigger than any one person,” said Robert Havey, MD. “I hope this honor will inspire other primary care physicians to understand their vital role in the healthcare system and the lives of each of their patients.”

For more information about Northwestern Medicine, visit NM.org.

Contact information

Christopher N. King

Chief Media Relations Executive

Northwestern Medicine

312.926.0960 (office)

christopher.king@nm.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaa50c3f-1416-489f-9a0e-f6fa21f3cc02