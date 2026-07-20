Antiparasitic Drugs Market Report Released — Examines Antimalarials, Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoals, Ectoparasiticides, and Neglected Tropical Disease Therapies

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiparasitic Drugs Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global antiparasitic drugs market is projected to reach USD 23.30 billion in 2026 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.88% to USD 30.98 billion by 2032. Market growth is being driven by the persistent burden of parasitic diseases, climate-sensitive vector transmission, international travel and migration, drug resistance, and public health programs focused on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and elimination.

Antimalarials, anthelmintics, antiprotozoals, ectoparasiticides, and treatments for neglected tropical diseases remain essential to global infectious disease control. Demand extends beyond endemic regions to advanced healthcare systems managing imported infections, immunocompromised patients, travel-related illnesses, and emerging vector-borne risks.

Resistance and Diagnostic Innovation Reshape Treatment

Antiparasitic drug development is increasingly focused on resistance-aware therapies, combination regimens, improved formulations, and simplified dosing. Artemisinin partial resistance in malaria-endemic regions, reduced susceptibility in protozoal infections, and resistance concerns within helminth control programs are strengthening the need for surveillance-linked development and responsible prescribing.

Rapid diagnostic tests, molecular assays, and point-of-care technologies are also improving treatment selection and reducing unnecessary drug exposure. Regulatory authorities and public health organizations are placing greater emphasis on quality-assured manufacturing, bioequivalence, pediatric dosing, safety in pregnancy and other vulnerable populations, pharmacovigilance, and post-marketing evidence.

Climate variability, urbanization, deforestation, and changing mosquito and tick habitats are expanding the geographic relevance of malaria, leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, babesiosis, and other parasitic infections. These trends are creating opportunities for treatments that remain effective against resistant strains, support community-based distribution, and integrate with diagnostic and disease surveillance systems.

Artificial Intelligence Accelerates Antiparasitic Drug Research

Artificial intelligence is gaining importance across antiparasitic drug discovery, clinical development, epidemiological surveillance, and supply planning. AI-enabled molecular screening can identify therapeutic targets, optimize lead compounds, and evaluate opportunities to repurpose existing medicines for malaria, leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, schistosomiasis, and other neglected tropical diseases.

Machine learning models can analyze parasite genomics, resistance markers, pharmacological data, climate conditions, population mobility, and vector patterns. These capabilities may improve treatment-failure analysis, transmission-risk forecasting, demand planning, and early warning systems. AI-supported microscopy and image analysis can also strengthen parasite detection, while real-world data analytics can enhance drug safety monitoring.

Successful implementation will depend on representative datasets, transparent validation, privacy safeguards, regulatory-grade evidence, and equitable access in resource-constrained settings. Organizations combining AI capabilities with field epidemiology and local healthcare partnerships are expected to be better positioned to translate digital innovation into improved treatment outcomes.

Regional Antiparasitic Drugs Market Outlook

Africa remains a priority region because of the substantial burden of malaria, schistosomiasis, lymphatic filariasis, onchocerciasis, soil-transmitted helminths, and other neglected tropical diseases. Access to quality-assured medicines, community-based delivery, mass drug administration, and resistance monitoring will remain central to regional disease control.

Asia-Pacific is also a major market, supported by large at-risk populations, malaria elimination programs, helminth control initiatives, foodborne parasitic infections, and pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. Southeast Asia is particularly important to antimalarial resistance surveillance, while China and India continue to play significant roles in medicine production, research, and public health implementation.

Latin America faces continuing demand associated with Chagas disease, leishmaniasis, and malaria in selected areas, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. North America and Europe are shaped by imported infections, migrant health, travel medicine, immunocompromised patient care, and surveillance of emerging vector-borne diseases. The Middle East is influenced by leishmaniasis, imported malaria, expatriate workforce health, travel, and mass-gathering preparedness.

Strategic Priorities for Antiparasitic Drug Companies

Pharmaceutical manufacturers should prioritize novel mechanisms of action, validated combination therapies, heat-stable products, and formulations that improve adherence. Product strategies should address unmet needs among children, pregnant patients, immunocompromised populations, and communities with limited healthcare infrastructure.

Diagnostic partnerships will be increasingly important as test-and-treat pathways become more widely adopted. Companies should also diversify sourcing, maintain resilient production networks, and align manufacturing standards with government and public health procurement requirements. Collaboration with health agencies, academic institutions, regulatory authorities, and community health programs can support market access and effective implementation.

Responsible use of AI and advanced analytics can further improve drug discovery, epidemiological risk mapping, pharmacovigilance, and supply forecasting. However, these technologies must be supported by transparent models, reliable data, and evidence reflecting the populations most affected by parasitic diseases.

Market Research Approach

The analysis draws on international health agency publications, national disease control programs, peer-reviewed research, regulatory guidance, essential medicines frameworks, pharmacovigilance resources, and infectious disease surveillance data. Evidence was assessed across disease burden, resistance patterns, treatment guidelines, diagnostic adoption, procurement priorities, healthcare access, and regional epidemiology.

Market Outlook

The antiparasitic drugs market is entering a strategically important period as drug resistance, climate-related transmission, migration, diagnostic modernization, and public health access goals transform treatment requirements. Organizations that align pharmaceutical innovation with robust quality systems, resilient supply chains, surveillance capabilities, and equitable access strategies will be best positioned to address the evolving global burden of parasitic diseases through 2032.



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Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $23.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Adva Care Pharma

Algen Healthcare Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Bayer AG

Ben Pharmaceuticals

Centurion Laboratories Private Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Consern Pharma Limited

Dr.Reddys Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fredun Group

Garcia Life Sciences

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited

Ipca Laboratories

Jackson Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

Mankind Pharma

Merck KgaA

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Soigner Pharma by Arlak Biotech

Sriwalls Health Care

Taj Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Weefsel Pharma

Zydus Group

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