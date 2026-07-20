PERSONALIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PSNL Shareholders Interested in Pursuing Potential Claims Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Proposed Sale to Tempus

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed acquisition of Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) by Tempus AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEM), an existing Personalis shareholder and strategic partner.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/personalis-inc/. You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

Personalis is a precision oncology company that develops advanced genomic tests designed to detect and monitor cancer. The company has established itself as a leader in molecular residual disease ("MRD") testing, a rapidly growing market with significant long-term potential.

On July 20, 2026, Personalis announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Tempus for consideration valued at $16.25 per share. Tempus, however, is not a typical third-party acquirer. The company already owns a significant equity stake in Personalis through an existing strategic relationship that began in 2023 and has worked closely with Personalis in commercializing its MRD technology.

Julie & Holleman is investigating whether Personalis' public shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares. The firm is particularly concerned that Tempus' preexisting ownership position and strategic relationship with Personalis may have created conflicts of interest during the sale process. The firm is also evaluating whether the merger consideration adequately reflects Personalis' long-term value as demand for MRD testing continues to grow.

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Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

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New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com