Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Helen of Troy Limited Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Helen of Troy securities between April 24, 2024 and October 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HELE.

Helen of Troy Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Helen of Troy overstated the success and benefits of its Project Pegasus initiative, touting the “fuel” it was generating while downplaying issues such as “implementation hiccups” at its Tennessee distribution center and assuring investors that the project was progressing and delivering cost-saving efficiencies;



(2) in reality, Project Pegasus was not delivering the efficiencies Defendants claimed, as the Company lacked sufficient resources and budget to achieve its stated restructuring and cost-savings goals; and



(3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Helen of Troy Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/HELE. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Helen of Troy you have until August 3, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Helen of Troy Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Helen of Troy Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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