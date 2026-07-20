FinAIBox Strengthens VPS and Automated Trading Support for Systematic Strategies

London, UK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinAIBox has expanded its support for virtual private server hosting and automated trading, giving systematic traders a more dependable environment for running strategies that operate without constant manual input. The update responds to a clear shift in how active participants approach the markets, with a growing share relying on rule-based systems rather than placing every order by hand.

Automated strategies place different demands on a platform than discretionary trading. A system may need to run continuously, react within fractions of a second, and stay connected even when a trader is away from their own machine. When any of those links break, the strategy breaks with it. FinAIBox has built its environment around removing those points of failure.

Alex B., FinAIBox representative, said the focus reflects what systematic traders actually need. "An automated strategy is only as reliable as the infrastructure it runs on. If the connection drops or execution slows at the wrong moment, the logic behind the system stops mattering. What we have concentrated on is keeping that foundation stable, so a strategy runs the way it was designed to rather than being tripped up by the environment around it."

Infrastructure That Scales With Trading Activity

The VPS offering lets traders host automated systems on servers positioned close to the platform's execution layer, which reduces latency and keeps strategies running independently of a trader's own hardware or connection. This is paired with redundant server architecture hosted across primary financial hubs, designed to maintain uptime and consistent order routing even during periods of heavy market activity.

That backbone connects to the wider platform, where low-latency execution and synchronised liquidity processing support the kind of rapid, repeated order flow that automated systems generate. Access runs through a tiered account model, with VPS availability and priority conditions concentrated at the more active levels, so support scales up as trading activity increases rather than treating every account the same way.

Alex B. added that the aim is to treat automation as a core part of the platform rather than an add-on. "Systematic traders should not have to assemble their setup from separate pieces. We want the execution, the hosting and the account support to work as one environment, so the trader can concentrate on the strategy itself and trust that everything underneath it holds."

About FinAIBox

FinAIBox is a professional multi-asset trading provider offering access to more than 160 instruments across forex, commodities, indices, equities and precious metals through one centralized trading environment. The platform is built around institutional-grade execution, deep liquidity connectivity, and a tiered account framework that scales with client activity. FinAIBox supports automated and systematic trading through VPS hosting, alongside specialized approaches such as arbitrage and gap trading. Client capital is held in segregated accounts with established banking partners, supported by multi-layer encryption, multi-factor authentication, and resilient server infrastructure designed to maintain consistent performance during active market conditions.