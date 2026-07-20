DP World Joins Partners to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Affected Communities in Venezuela

BOCA CHICA, Dominican Republic, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, through Air Cargo Hub Punta Cana, joined forces with UniWorld Air Cargo, Grupo Velutini and Athiopica to deliver more than 27 tons of humanitarian aid to communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. The collaborative effort demonstrates how integrated logistics capabilities can support rapid emergency response and is part of DP World's broader commitment to supporting the people of Venezuela in their time of need.

Working together, the four organizations completed two humanitarian relief flights carrying essential supplies from Punta Cana to Caracas. The cargo included medical equipment, medicine, infant care products, hydration beverages, canned food, rescue supplies and other critical items identified as urgent needs following the disaster.

Air Cargo Hub Punta Cana — a joint logistics platform developed by DP World and Grupo Puntacana — coordinated the operation and provided logistics management, cargo processing and operational support to facilitate the efficient movement of relief supplies. Grupo Velutini, in coordination with Athiopica, managed the collection, sorting and consolidation of donated goods, while UniWorld Air Cargo provided the aircraft capacity required to transport the shipments to Venezuela.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World's operations in the Dominican Republic, said: “At DP World, we believe logistics is about more than moving cargo — it is about connecting people and supporting communities, particularly when it matters most. By working alongside our partners, we were able to leverage our infrastructure and operational expertise to help deliver critical humanitarian supplies quickly and efficiently to those affected by this disaster.”

“This initiative reflects the power of collaboration across business sectors. We are grateful to UniWorld Air Cargo, Grupo Velutini and Athiopica for joining us in making this humanitarian operation possible and demonstrating what can be achieved when organizations work together with a shared purpose,” Martínez added.

Luis Emilio Velutini, CEO of Grupo Velutini, said: “For Grupo Velutini, it was essential to rise to the occasion during such a difficult time for Venezuela. We established BlueMall as a collection center and became fully involved in every stage of the operation: collection, sorting, repackaging, and preparing the shipments. This effort was only possible thanks to the dedication of dozens of volunteers and the work of Athiopica, which ensured that the aid reached those who needed it most. We are proud to see what can be achieved when all partners come together around a cause that matters to all of us.”

Romen González, CEO of UniWorld Air Cargo, said: “At UniWorld Air Cargo, we believe that air cargo has a purpose that goes beyond transportation. When communities face emergencies, it is our responsibility to put our operational capabilities at the service of those who need them most. Contributing to the delivery of this humanitarian aid to Venezuela is a commitment we embraced with a deep sense of responsibility and humanity.”

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

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