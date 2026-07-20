Flock LPR Helps Identify and Arrest Child Abduction Suspect in Pingree Grove, IL

Pingree Grove, IL, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 9-year-old girl was taken from her bicycle and sexually assaulted in Pingree Grove, Illinois before managing to escape. Flock license plate readers were among the tools that helped investigators identify and arrest a suspect within days.

On June 26, 2026, a 9-year-old girl was forcibly removed from her bicycle and taken into a vehicle in Pingree Grove, Illinois, according to a joint release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office and the Hampshire and Pingree Grove Police Departments. She was sexually assaulted before escaping and reaching safety.

The investigation combined neighborhood canvassing, review of surveillance footage, forensic evidence collection, and Flock license plate reader data to identify the suspect. He was arrested on June 30 by the Hampshire and Pingree Grove Police Departments and charged with aggravated kidnapping and predatory criminal sexual assault, along with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.